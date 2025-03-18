Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainvintage arttattooskinZulu Chief, Natal, South Africa, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 453 x 882 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTattooed hands holding angel poster mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15346493/tattooed-hands-holding-angel-poster-mockupView licenseChief, Island of Borneo, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931161/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116535/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSioux Chief, North America, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928475/image-arrow-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSkin and beauty poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21353110/skin-and-beauty-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseChief, Marquesas Islands, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931247/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFlower tattoo editable mockup, woman's backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201578/flower-tattoo-editable-mockup-womans-backView licenseChippewa Chief, North America, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928505/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePhoto contest poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10697557/photo-contest-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePonka Chief, North America, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928494/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541678/png-alphonse-mucha-art-nouveauView licenseChief Gummer's Mate, United States Navy, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929417/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112693/tattoos-inspiration-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseCingalese Chief, Island of Ceylon, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931251/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113429/tattoos-inspiration-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseInfantry Soldier, Japan, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931136/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tattoo mockup, woman's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980448/editable-tattoo-mockup-womans-back-designView licenseCantiniere, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930374/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tattoo mockup, woman's belly designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969086/editable-tattoo-mockup-womans-belly-designView licenseAmerican Dragoon, 1779, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928516/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo ideas Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735234/tattoo-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSapper, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930750/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFrench Infantry, 16th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930419/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman's tattoo mockup, editable belly part designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970029/womans-tattoo-mockup-editable-belly-part-designView licenseAbyssinian Soldier, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931192/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower background, orange gradient design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552234/art-nouveau-flower-background-orange-gradient-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHussar, Russia, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931097/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMan's arm mockup, editable tattoo designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981222/mans-arm-mockup-editable-tattoo-designView licenseAmerican General Officer, 1779, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929200/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower background, orange gradient design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552231/art-nouveau-flower-background-orange-gradient-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOfficer of Hussars, Spain, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931277/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower background, pink gradient design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509855/art-nouveau-flower-background-pink-gradient-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCarbineer, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930545/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower background, pink gradient design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496824/art-nouveau-flower-background-pink-gradient-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKnight, France, 16th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930527/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArm tattoo mockup, editable jellyfish designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980305/arm-tattoo-mockup-editable-jellyfish-designView licenseHuzzar, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930451/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover photography Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866773/discover-photography-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOrder of the Black Eagle, Prussia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928756/image-art-cigarettes-blackFree Image from public domain license