Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingpostervintage artOfficer of Infantry, Spain, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 450 x 878 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarQuit smoking poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView licenseGeneral, Infantry of the Guard, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930568/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseAdjutant, 4th Infantry, New Jersey Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929721/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNo tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570330/tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseOfficer of Infantry, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928881/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine page poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView licenseCaptain, Infantry, Old Harbour, V.M., Jamaica, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930812/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseSergeant-Major, 4th Infantry, New Jersey Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929719/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688560/smoking-kills-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license10th Regiment, Infantry, Massachusetts, V.M., from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929501/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseQuartermaster-Sargeant, Infantry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929238/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking woman character png element, urban street, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269161/smoking-woman-character-png-element-urban-street-editable-designView licenseGeneral of Infantry, Russia, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931057/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Asia app poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12585631/explore-asia-app-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOfficer, Louisville, Light Infantry, Kentucky, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929632/image-light-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688594/world-tobacco-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOfficer of Infantry, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930699/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912569/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licensePrivate, Baltimore, Maryland, Light Infantry, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929473/image-light-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licensePrivate, Fayetteville Light Infantry, North Carolina, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929997/image-light-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licensePrivate, 1st Light Infantry, Providence, Rhode Island, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930052/image-light-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrivate, Infantry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929305/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764089/air-pollution-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOfficer of Infantry, Denmark, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930344/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseOfficer, Howitzer Company, 4th Infantry, New Jersey, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929673/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution campaign poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764073/air-pollution-campaign-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGeneral, Bavarian Infantry, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930611/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13836159/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licensePrivate, 7th Infantry, New Jersey Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929621/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDo not smoke poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118030/not-smoke-poster-templateView licenseSecond Lieutenant Infantry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929188/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901337/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licenseCaptain, Infantry, Kingston, V.M., Jamaica, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930864/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license