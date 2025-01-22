rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Johnny Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
personartcigarettesvintagepublic domainenvelopenew yorkpainting
Statue of Liberty png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable design
Statue of Liberty png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207026/statue-liberty-png-sticker-open-envelope-collage-art-editable-designView license
Frank Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Frank Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931499/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Jack McGee, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jack McGee, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931517/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty background, vintage envelope collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Statue of Liberty background, vintage envelope collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214345/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-black-blank-spaceView license
George La Blanche, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
George La Blanche, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931506/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty background, vintage envelope collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Statue of Liberty background, vintage envelope collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210146/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-background-beigeView license
Jack Havlin, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jack Havlin, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931494/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Patsey Duffy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Patsey Duffy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931567/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Billy Edwards, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Billy Edwards, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931524/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Patsey Kerrigan, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Patsey Kerrigan, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931531/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Equal rights Instagram post template, editable text
Equal rights Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Johnny Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Johnny Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921439/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Frank Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Frank Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927675/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
W.G. George, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
W.G. George, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920098/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports poster template
Summer games sports poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView license
Thomas Pettitt, Court Tennis Champion, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Thomas Pettitt, Court Tennis Champion, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920140/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Swimming club poster template
Swimming club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView license
W.J.M. Barry, Hammer Throw, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
W.J.M. Barry, Hammer Throw, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920112/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Paris fashion week Instagram post template, editable text
Paris fashion week Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
William Cummings, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
William Cummings, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920164/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Classic collection Instagram post template, editable text
Classic collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894860/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
William G. East, English Oarsman, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
William G. East, English Oarsman, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920106/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art market poster template, editable text & design
Art market poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594131/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
E.C. Carter, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
E.C. Carter, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920131/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507143/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
F.F. Ives, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
F.F. Ives, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920568/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
NY party invitation card template, editable digital painting remix
NY party invitation card template, editable digital painting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809909/party-invitation-card-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView license
L.E. Meyers, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
L.E. Meyers, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920117/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
R.D. Sears, Champion American Lawn Tennis Player, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
R.D. Sears, Champion American Lawn Tennis Player, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920168/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New York city poster template
New York city poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560812/new-york-city-poster-templateView license
William O'Connor, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
William O'Connor, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920176/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
W.E. Crist, Tricyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
W.E. Crist, Tricyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920625/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license