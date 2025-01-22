rawpixel
John Morrell, 1st Baseman, Boston, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
John Morrell, Baseball Player, 1st Baseman, Boston, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
William Ewing, Catcher, New York, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Summer games sports poster template
Charles H. Getzin, Pitcher, Detroit, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Swimming club poster template
George F. Miller, Catcher, Pittsburgh, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
James H. Fogarty, Right Fielder, Philadelphia, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
James Ryan, Center Fielder, Chicago, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Thomas Pettitt, Court Tennis Champion, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Jack Havlin, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
New York city poster template
W.J.M. Barry, Hammer Throw, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
W.G. George, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
George La Blanche, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Patsey Duffy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Economy poster template
William G. East, English Oarsman, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Christmas & Santa editable greeting card template
William Cummings, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
Billy Edwards, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Patsey Kerrigan, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
L.E. Meyers, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
E.C. Carter, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Daily exercise poster template, editable text and design
Frank Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Retro cityscape poster template, editable design
F.F. Ives, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
