Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkposterWillie Harradon, Cyclist, The Youthful Phenomenon, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1045 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2964 x 2580 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWilliam A. Rowe, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611826/image-ephemera-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseRalph Temple, Cyclist, Champion Trick Rider, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920589/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseH.G. Crocker, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920524/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFred Wood, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931640/image-wood-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView licenseWillie Harradon, Cyclist, The Youthful Phenomenon, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920817/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseF.F. Ives, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920568/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licensePercy Stone, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920587/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHumanitarian crisis poster template, editable minimal retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690110/png-american-architecture-artView licenseF.F. Ives, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921448/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseShipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView licenseWilliam A. Rowe, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920895/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFred Wood, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921520/image-face-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseSplash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView licenseRalph Temple, Cyclist, Champion Trick Rider, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920841/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licensePercy Stone, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920828/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseH.G. Crocker, Cyclist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921451/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseThomas Pettitt, Court Tennis Champion, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920140/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePublic transportation poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549482/public-transportation-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseJack Havlin, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931494/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseW.J.M. Barry, Hammer Throw, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920112/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594131/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseW.G. George, Runner, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920098/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York city poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560812/new-york-city-poster-templateView licenseGeorge La Blanche, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931506/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436076/new-york-poster-templateView licensePatsey Duffy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931567/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & Santa editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseWilliam G. East, English Oarsman, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920106/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license