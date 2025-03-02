Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainpaintingposterEdwin Cowles, The Cleveland Leader, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes BrandsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 674 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 850 x 1514 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSmoking woman character png element, urban street, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269161/smoking-woman-character-png-element-urban-street-editable-designView licenseEdwin Cowles, The Cleveland Leader, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934100/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688560/smoking-kills-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAlden J. Blethen, The Minneapolis Tribune, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932800/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseJoseph R. Hawley, The Hartford Courant, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936261/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688594/world-tobacco-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA.S. Colyar, The Nashville Daily American, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932776/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAllan Forman, The New York Journalist, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933342/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseJ.B. McCullagh, St. Louis Globe-Democrat, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933378/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFelix Agnus, Baltimore American, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932774/image-face-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView licenseGeorge Bleistein, Buffalo Courier, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934088/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseJames Gordon Bennett, The New York Herald, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934059/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseHenry Watterson, The Louisville Courier Journal, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936293/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCharles A. Dana, The New York Sun, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934082/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFrank R. O'Neil, The St. Louis Missouri Republican, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934146/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView licenseSamuel Bowles, Springfield Republican, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934046/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721120/art-expo-poster-templateView licenseAllan Forman, The New York Journalist, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934074/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseW.D. Bickham, Dayton Daily Journal, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932829/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDreamer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868042/dreamer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLewis Baker, St. Paul Daily Globe, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932826/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePremium perfume poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHenry Watterson, The Louisville Courier Journal, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934077/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseInner garden art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777963/inner-garden-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJoseph Pulitzer, The New York World, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933346/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSummer lipstick collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098276/summer-lipstick-collection-poster-templateView licenseA.S. Colyar, The Nashville Daily American, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934094/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance fair Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseW.W. Clapp, Boston Morning Journal, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932779/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license