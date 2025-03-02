rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Edwin Cowles, The Cleveland Leader, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainpaintingposter
Smoking woman character png element, urban street, editable design
Smoking woman character png element, urban street, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269161/smoking-woman-character-png-element-urban-street-editable-designView license
Edwin Cowles, The Cleveland Leader, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Edwin Cowles, The Cleveland Leader, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934100/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills poster template, editable text and design
Smoking kills poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688560/smoking-kills-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Alden J. Blethen, The Minneapolis Tribune, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Alden J. Blethen, The Minneapolis Tribune, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932800/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Joseph R. Hawley, The Hartford Courant, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Joseph R. Hawley, The Hartford Courant, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936261/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
World no tobacco day poster template, editable text and design
World no tobacco day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688594/world-tobacco-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A.S. Colyar, The Nashville Daily American, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
A.S. Colyar, The Nashville Daily American, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932776/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Allan Forman, The New York Journalist, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Allan Forman, The New York Journalist, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933342/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
World no tobacco day poster template
World no tobacco day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView license
J.B. McCullagh, St. Louis Globe-Democrat, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
J.B. McCullagh, St. Louis Globe-Democrat, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933378/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Felix Agnus, Baltimore American, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Felix Agnus, Baltimore American, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932774/image-face-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain license
Eyelash extension poster template
Eyelash extension poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView license
George Bleistein, Buffalo Courier, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
George Bleistein, Buffalo Courier, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934088/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
James Gordon Bennett, The New York Herald, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
James Gordon Bennett, The New York Herald, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934059/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills poster template
Smoking kills poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView license
Henry Watterson, The Louisville Courier Journal, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Henry Watterson, The Louisville Courier Journal, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936293/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Charles A. Dana, The New York Sun, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Charles A. Dana, The New York Sun, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934082/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Frank R. O'Neil, The St. Louis Missouri Republican, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Frank R. O'Neil, The St. Louis Missouri Republican, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934146/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Quit smoking poster template
Quit smoking poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView license
Samuel Bowles, Springfield Republican, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Samuel Bowles, Springfield Republican, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934046/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art expo poster template
Art expo poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721120/art-expo-poster-templateView license
Allan Forman, The New York Journalist, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Allan Forman, The New York Journalist, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934074/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
W.D. Bickham, Dayton Daily Journal, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
W.D. Bickham, Dayton Daily Journal, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932829/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Dreamer poster template, editable text and design
Dreamer poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868042/dreamer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lewis Baker, St. Paul Daily Globe, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Lewis Baker, St. Paul Daily Globe, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932826/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Premium perfume poster template, editable text and design
Premium perfume poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Henry Watterson, The Louisville Courier Journal, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Henry Watterson, The Louisville Courier Journal, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934077/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Inner garden art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Inner garden art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777963/inner-garden-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Joseph Pulitzer, The New York World, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Joseph Pulitzer, The New York World, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933346/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Summer lipstick collection poster template
Summer lipstick collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098276/summer-lipstick-collection-poster-templateView license
A.S. Colyar, The Nashville Daily American, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
A.S. Colyar, The Nashville Daily American, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934094/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
W.W. Clapp, Boston Morning Journal, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
W.W. Clapp, Boston Morning Journal, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932779/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license