Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainunited statesvintage artJ.B. McCullagh, St. Louis Globe-Democrat, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes BrandsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 657 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 815 x 1488 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTravel journal blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122115/travel-journal-blog-banner-templateView licenseFrank R. O'Neil, The St. Louis Missouri Republican, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934146/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122118/travel-journal-facebook-story-templateView licenseFrank R. O'Neil, The St. Louis Missouri Republican, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933428/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSports fans community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJ. B. McCullagh, St. Louis Globe-Democrat, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934086/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseHenry W. Grady, The Atlanta Constitution, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933386/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122116/travel-journal-poster-templateView licenseMrs. E.J. Nicholson, The New Orleans Daily Picayune, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933335/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseWilliam Purcell, The Rochester Union and Advertiser, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933393/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseUncle Sam collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258940/uncle-sam-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseJohn R. McLean, The Cincinnati Enquirer, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934108/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView licenseCharles H. Jones, Jacksonville Times Union, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933338/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986380/travel-journal-facebook-post-templateView licenseOswald Ottendorfer, New Yorker Staats-Zeitung, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933320/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUncle Sam collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258936/uncle-sam-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseCharles H. Taylor, The Boston Daily Globe, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936303/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licenseF.W. Dawson, The Charleston News and Courier, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936253/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254196/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseAlbert R. Lamar, The Macon Telegraph, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934119/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254200/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseAllan Forman, The New York Journalist, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934074/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican vote election, politics collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918863/american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView licenseJames Gordon Bennett, The New York Herald, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934059/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican vote election, politics collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903409/american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView licenseFelix Agnus, Baltimore American, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932774/image-face-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican recession, economy finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847772/american-recession-economy-finance-collage-editable-designView licenseWhitelaw Reid, New York Tribune, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933420/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUSA investment, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905303/usa-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView licensePage McCarty, The Richmond Daily Times, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933398/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUSA investment, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922079/usa-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView licenseLewis Baker, St. Paul Daily Globe, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934049/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable triangle flag mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10859906/editable-triangle-flag-mockup-psdView licenseA.H. Belo, The Galveston Daily News, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938043/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePNG element American vote election, politics collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902587/png-element-american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView licenseLewis Baker, St. Paul Daily Globe, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932826/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license