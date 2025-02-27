rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Joseph Medill, The Chicago Tribune, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainpaintingunited states
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Joseph Medill, The Chicago Tribune, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Joseph Medill, The Chicago Tribune, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934125/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
G.C. Goodwin, The Salt Lake City Tribune, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
G.C. Goodwin, The Salt Lake City Tribune, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936291/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Travel journal Facebook story template
Travel journal Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122118/travel-journal-facebook-story-templateView license
Alden J. Blethen, The Minneapolis Tribune, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Alden J. Blethen, The Minneapolis Tribune, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932800/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Travel journal blog banner template
Travel journal blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122115/travel-journal-blog-banner-templateView license
Whitelaw Reid, New York Tribune, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Whitelaw Reid, New York Tribune, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933420/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Travel journal poster template
Travel journal poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122116/travel-journal-poster-templateView license
Alden J. Blethen, The Minneapolis Tribune, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Alden J. Blethen, The Minneapolis Tribune, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934072/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits Facebook post template
Vintage hits Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView license
William Penn Nixon, The Chicago Daily Inter-Ocean, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
William Penn Nixon, The Chicago Daily Inter-Ocean, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933331/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Travel journal Facebook post template
Travel journal Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986380/travel-journal-facebook-post-templateView license
Melville E. Stone, The Chicago Daily News, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Melville E. Stone, The Chicago Daily News, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936226/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Sports fans community Instagram post template, editable text
Sports fans community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Whitelaw Reid, New York Tribune, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Whitelaw Reid, New York Tribune, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934093/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Uncle Sam collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Uncle Sam collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258940/uncle-sam-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView license
G.C. Goodwin, The Salt Lake City Tribune, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
G.C. Goodwin, The Salt Lake City Tribune, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934055/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Happy memorial day Instagram post template
Happy memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267310/happy-memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Joseph Pulitzer, The New York World, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Joseph Pulitzer, The New York World, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933346/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
May day Instagram post template
May day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639155/may-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Joseph R. Hawley, The Hartford Courant, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Joseph R. Hawley, The Hartford Courant, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936261/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
4th of July Instagram post template
4th of July Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767370/4th-july-instagram-post-templateView license
Melville E. Stone, The Chicago Daily News, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by…
Melville E. Stone, The Chicago Daily News, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611832/image-ginter-graphic-1887-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
President George Washington funky png element group, editable design
President George Washington funky png element group, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView license
William Penn Nixon, The Chicago Daily Inter-Ocean, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes…
William Penn Nixon, The Chicago Daily Inter-Ocean, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611833/image-william-penn-ginter-graphic-1887Free Image from public domain license
Uncle Sam collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Uncle Sam collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258936/uncle-sam-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView license
Joseph Pulitzer, The New York World, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Joseph Pulitzer, The New York World, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934120/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Joseph R. Hawley, The Hartford Courant, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Joseph R. Hawley, The Hartford Courant, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934126/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
American vote election, politics collage, editable design
American vote election, politics collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918863/american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView license
A.H. Belo, The Galveston Daily News, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
A.H. Belo, The Galveston Daily News, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932812/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254200/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
F.W. Dawson, The Charleston News and Courier, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
F.W. Dawson, The Charleston News and Courier, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934143/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254196/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
John C. New, The Indianapolis Journal, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
John C. New, The Indianapolis Journal, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933355/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy May day Instagram post template
Happy May day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639462/happy-may-day-instagram-post-templateView license
A.S. Colyar, The Nashville Daily American, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
A.S. Colyar, The Nashville Daily American, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934094/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
American vote election, politics collage, editable design
American vote election, politics collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903409/american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView license
George R. Jones, The New York Times, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
George R. Jones, The New York Times, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933370/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license