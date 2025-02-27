Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainunited statespostvintage artRichard H. Silvester, The Washington Post, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes BrandsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 673 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 833 x 1485 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage hits Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView licenseCharles Emory Smith, The Philadelphia Press, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933438/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986380/travel-journal-facebook-post-templateView licenseJohn A. Sleicher, Albany Evening Journal, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933290/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSports fans community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRichard H. Silvester, The Washington Post, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934101/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license4th of July Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767370/4th-july-instagram-post-templateView licenseJohn A. Sleicher, Albany Evening Journal, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934133/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736427/fourth-july-instagram-post-templateView licenseWilliam Penn Nixon, The Chicago Daily Inter-Ocean, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933331/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRussian Strelitz Axe, from the Arms of All Nations series (N3) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933556/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA.H. Belo, The Galveston Daily News, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932812/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license4th of July Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767369/4th-july-instagram-post-templateView licenseJoseph Pulitzer, The New York World, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933346/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGo vote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908719/vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJoseph Medill, The Chicago Tribune, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934125/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908971/vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseF.W. Dawson, The Charleston News and Courier, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934143/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorkplace inclusivity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121977/workplace-inclusivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJohn C. New, The Indianapolis Journal, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933355/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUS election Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736531/election-instagram-post-templateView licenseG.C. Goodwin, The Salt Lake City Tribune, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936291/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSecurity hotline Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA.S. Colyar, The Nashville Daily American, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934094/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVoting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703233/voting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeorge R. Jones, The New York Times, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933370/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseJobs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseO.H. Rothaker, The Omaha Republican, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934102/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseU.S. election Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736024/us-election-instagram-post-templateView licenseJ.M. Bundy, New York Mail and Express, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932853/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseUS election Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693568/election-instagram-post-templateView licenseGeorge Abel, The Baltimore Sun, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937067/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813681/customer-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJoseph Medill, The Chicago Tribune, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933384/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIndependence day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736397/independence-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseCharles H. Jones, Jacksonville Times Union, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934079/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNews Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912195/news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFrank R. O'Neil, The St. Louis Missouri Republican, from the American Editors series (N1) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7933428/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license