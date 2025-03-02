Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagedesignpublic domaincitylakeG.C. Goodwin, The Salt Lake City Tribune, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1081 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3038 x 2737 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSplash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView licenseJohn R. McLean, The Cincinnati Enquirer, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934108/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseAlbert R. Lamar, The Macon Telegraph, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934119/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTime travel knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663585/time-travel-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAllan Forman, The New York Journalist, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934074/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseJames Gordon Bennett, The New York Herald, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934059/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView licenseLewis Baker, St. Paul Daily Globe, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934049/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseA.H. Belo, The Galveston Daily News, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938043/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239758/png-art-bandw-black-and-whiteView licenseGeorge Bleistein, Buffalo Courier, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934088/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseCharles A. Dana, The New York Sun, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934082/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage finance editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589928/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView licenseSamuel Bowles, Springfield Republican, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934046/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage finance editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590175/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView licenseFelix Agnus, Baltimore American, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934067/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseJ. B. McCullagh, St. Louis Globe-Democrat, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934086/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStop smoking program Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641110/stop-smoking-program-instagram-post-templateView licenseHenry W. Grady, The Atlanta Constitution, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934144/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseUdaipur, India Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444004/udaipur-india-facebook-story-templateView licenseW.D. Bickham, Dayton Daily Journal, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934062/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571537/smoking-kills-facebook-story-templateView licenseHenry Watterson, The Louisville Courier Journal, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934077/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNo smoking allowed Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640892/smoking-allowed-instagram-post-templateView licenseGeorge Abel, The Baltimore Sun, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934039/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSexy woman smoking editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView licenseFrank R. O'Neil, The St. Louis Missouri Republican, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934146/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641046/quit-smoking-instagram-post-templateView licenseM.H. de Young, San Francisco Chronicle, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934109/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTravel blog Youtube cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12561337/travel-blog-youtube-cover-template-editable-designView licenseO.H. Rothaker, The Omaha Republican, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934102/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774714/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView licenseF.W. Dawson, The Charleston News and Courier, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934143/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571553/quit-smoking-facebook-story-templateView licenseJoseph Medill, The Chicago Tribune, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934125/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license