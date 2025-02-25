Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagedesignpublic domaincityunited statesR. T. Van Horn, Kansas City Daily Journal, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1092 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3033 x 2761 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseLewis Baker, St. Paul Daily Globe, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934049/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseW.D. Bickham, Dayton Daily Journal, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934062/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseA.S. Colyar, The Nashville Daily American, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934094/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA.H. Belo, The Galveston Daily News, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938043/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMrs. E. J. Nicholson, The New Orleans Daily Picayune, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611703/image-new-orleans-ginter-graphic-1887Free Image from public domain licenseAmerican recession, economy finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913164/american-recession-economy-finance-collage-editable-designView licensePage McCarty, The Richmond Daily Times, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611910/image-ginter-graphic-1887-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseLaw firm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseS.J. Flickinger, The Columbus Daily Ohio State Journal, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183970/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMelville E. Stone, The Chicago Daily News, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611832/image-ginter-graphic-1887-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCharles H. Taylor, The Boston Daily Globe, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934069/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSecurity hotline Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWilliam Penn Nixon, The Chicago Daily Inter-Ocean, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611833/image-william-penn-ginter-graphic-1887Free Image from public domain licenseAmerican business success, corporate photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913286/american-business-success-corporate-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseJohn R. McLean, The Cincinnati Enquirer, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934108/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican corporate, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867812/american-corporate-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseFelix Agnus, Baltimore American, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934067/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813681/customer-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseF.W. Dawson, The Charleston News and Courier, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934143/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican healthcare medical line art collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903446/american-healthcare-medical-line-art-collage-editable-designView licenseAlbert R. Lamar, The Macon Telegraph, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934119/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721784/customer-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseJ. B. McCullagh, St. Louis Globe-Democrat, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934086/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePNG element American recession, economy finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847797/png-element-american-recession-economy-finance-collage-editable-designView licenseGeorge Bleistein, Buffalo Courier, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934088/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJames Gordon Bennett, The New York Herald, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934059/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseUnited against racism Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453810/united-against-racism-instagram-post-templateView licenseCharles A. Dana, The New York Sun, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934082/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican healthcare medical line art collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911818/american-healthcare-medical-line-art-collage-editable-designView licenseFrank R. O'Neil, The St. Louis Missouri Republican, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934146/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848472/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseSamuel Bowles, Springfield Republican, from the American Editors series (N35) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934046/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license