rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Charlie Mitchell, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
personartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingnew yorkunited states
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
Jack McAuliffe, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jack McAuliffe, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934193/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Jem Smith, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jem Smith, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938589/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847613/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Joe Lannon, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Joe Lannon, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934203/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Jack Dempsey, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jack Dempsey, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934191/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Ike Weir, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Ike Weir, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934189/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848472/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Jimmy Carroll, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jimmy Carroll, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934185/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830873/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jimmy Carney, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jimmy Carney, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934197/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jake Kilrain, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jake Kilrain, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938579/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
PNG element American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
PNG element American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847626/png-element-american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView license
John L. Sullivan, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
John L. Sullivan, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611735/image-ginter-graphic-1887-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
Study abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable text
Study abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895016/study-abroad-scholarships-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jack Havlin, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jack Havlin, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931494/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848481/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
George La Blanche, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
George La Blanche, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931506/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Global economy Instagram post template, editable text
Global economy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906826/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Patsey Duffy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Patsey Duffy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931567/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Study abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828566/study-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Billy Edwards, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Billy Edwards, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931524/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Patsey Kerrigan, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Patsey Kerrigan, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931531/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jack McGee, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jack McGee, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931517/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Business news Instagram post template, editable text
Business news Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906777/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Frank Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Frank Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931499/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
John McKay, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
John McKay, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938534/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913147/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView license
George Bubear, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
George Bubear, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938586/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Economy poster template
Economy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759595/economy-poster-templateView license
E.A. Trickett, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
E.A. Trickett, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938580/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11851700/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Joe Acton, Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Joe Acton, Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938528/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license