rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Maurice Vignaux, Billiard Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawing
Smoking woman character, urban street, editable design
Smoking woman character, urban street, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270126/smoking-woman-character-urban-street-editable-designView license
Maurice Daly, Billiard Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Maurice Daly, Billiard Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934219/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
World no tobacco day poster template
World no tobacco day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView license
Jacob Schaefer, Billiard Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jacob Schaefer, Billiard Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934190/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Smoking woman character png element, urban street, editable design
Smoking woman character png element, urban street, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269161/smoking-woman-character-png-element-urban-street-editable-designView license
William Sexton, Billiard Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
William Sexton, Billiard Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934166/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Smoking woman character, urban street, editable design
Smoking woman character, urban street, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270125/smoking-woman-character-urban-street-editable-designView license
Frank B. "Yank" Adams, Billiard Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Frank B. "Yank" Adams, Billiard Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934207/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Joseph Dion, Billiard Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Joseph Dion, Billiard Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934135/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable design
Vintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774714/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView license
George F. Slosson, Billiard Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
George F. Slosson, Billiard Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934176/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills poster template
Smoking kills poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView license
Charles W. Bennett, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Charles W. Bennett, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938454/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.
Smoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239758/png-art-bandw-black-and-whiteView license
Robert Lee "Bob" Caruthers, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Robert Lee "Bob" Caruthers, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938506/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sexy woman smoking editable design, community remix
Sexy woman smoking editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView license
J.L. Malone, Pool Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
J.L. Malone, Pool Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934174/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable design
Vintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774592/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView license
Timothy Keefe, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Timothy Keefe, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938565/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
John Clarkson, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
John Clarkson, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938383/image-baseball-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Albert Frey, Pool Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Albert Frey, Pool Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934211/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Captain Jack Glasscock, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Captain Jack Glasscock, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938515/image-baseball-people-sportsFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
John M. Ward, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
John M. Ward, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938508/image-baseball-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Charles Comiskey, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Charles Comiskey, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938451/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Adrian "Cap" Anson, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Adrian "Cap" Anson, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085402/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Mike "King" Kelly, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Mike "King" Kelly, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938446/image-baseball-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Joseph Mulvey, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Joseph Mulvey, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938585/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
E.A. Trickett, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
E.A. Trickett, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938580/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
George Bubear, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
George Bubear, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938586/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license