Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainillustrationnew yorkposterJ.L. Malone, Pool Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 661 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1548 x 2812 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAlbert Frey, Pool Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934211/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseMaurice Daly, Billiard Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934219/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFrank B. "Yank" Adams, Billiard Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934207/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView licenseJoseph Dion, Billiard Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934135/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTimothy Keefe, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938565/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseCharles W. Bennett, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938454/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseJohn Clarkson, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938383/image-baseball-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseShipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView licenseRobert Lee "Bob" Caruthers, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938506/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseJacob Schaefer, Billiard Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934190/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWilliam Sexton, Billiard Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934166/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCaptain Jack Glasscock, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938515/image-baseball-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseMaurice Vignaux, Billiard Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934169/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJohn M. Ward, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938508/image-baseball-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseSplash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView licenseCharles Comiskey, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938451/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew York city poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560812/new-york-city-poster-templateView licenseAdrian "Cap" Anson, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085402/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594131/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGeorge F. Slosson, Billiard Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934176/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePublic transportation poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549482/public-transportation-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMike "King" Kelly, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938446/image-baseball-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & Santa editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseJoseph Mulvey, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938585/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHumanitarian crisis poster template, editable minimal retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690110/png-american-architecture-artView licenseJoe Lannon, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934203/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJem Smith, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938589/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license