Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesmanvintagepublic domainillustrationnew yorkJack McAuliffe, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 676 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1642 x 2916 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJack Dempsey, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934191/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717782/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIke Weir, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934189/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseCharlie Mitchell, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934160/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679474/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJimmy Carney, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934197/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594131/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseJimmy Carroll, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934185/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseUniverse quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687041/universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseJake Kilrain, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938579/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWe're hiring Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714334/were-hiring-facebook-post-templateView licenseJoe Lannon, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934203/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679528/art-exhibition-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseJem Smith, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938589/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseLife s quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686016/life-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseJohn L. Sullivan, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611735/image-ginter-graphic-1887-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseBespoke tailor & clothing poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944272/bespoke-tailor-clothing-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJoe Acton, Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938528/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseJack McGee, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931517/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDaily vlog Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618373/daily-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseJack Havlin, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931494/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847613/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseBilly Edwards, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921490/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848472/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseWilliam Beach, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938437/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913147/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licensePatsey Duffy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931567/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBilly Edwards, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931524/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594145/art-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePatsey Kerrigan, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931531/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt market blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594109/art-market-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGeorge La Blanche, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931506/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623098/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFrank Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931499/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11284514/art-museum-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJack Havlin, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920955/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license