Leg Swing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
Fencing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934257/fencing-from-the-gymnastic-exercises-series-n77-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
Rope Climbing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934354/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Rope Walking, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934343/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New York city Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875008/new-york-city-facebook-story-templateView license
Rope Climbing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934316/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dumb Bells, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934274/dumb-bells-from-the-gymnastic-exercises-series-n77-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Swing and Snap Up, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934252/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Flying Trapeze Leg Fly, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934341/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
Parallel Bars, Vaulting, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934355/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911217/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Forward Wheel Swing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934214/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Law firm Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Flying Rings Swinging Exercise, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934262/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Outside Hand Vault, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934307/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
New York Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875011/new-york-facebook-story-templateView license
Slow Pull Up, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. (New York…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085403/image-vintage-cards-cigaretteFree Image from public domain license
Security hotline Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Swing and Snap Up, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085249/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Slanting Ladder, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934233/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Foot Hang, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934291/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Customer service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813681/customer-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Trapeze, Flying Jump, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934261/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721784/customer-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Indian Clubs, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934258/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Editable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322675/editable-sightseeing-lifestyle-collage-remix-backgroundView license
Backward Knee Swing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934287/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Parallel Bar, Walking, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934367/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Giant Swing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934299/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license