Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartcigarettesvintagepublic domainbluedrawingnew yorkunited statesHanging by Toes, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 634 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1476 x 2793 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSaddle Vaulting, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934242/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseParallel Bar, Handspring, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934376/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseBack Wheel, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934297/back-wheel-from-the-gymnastic-exercises-series-n77-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseRoll Over, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183858/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York city Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875008/new-york-city-facebook-story-templateView licenseFencing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934267/fencing-from-the-gymnastic-exercises-series-n77-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717669/png-america-american-architectureView licenseParallel Bar, Handspring, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934349/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSlanting Ladder, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934233/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAirport Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616871/airport-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTrapeze, Flying Jump, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934261/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875011/new-york-facebook-story-templateView licenseParallel Bars, Vaulting, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934355/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIndian Clubs, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934258/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Van Gogh's art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055847/manhattan-bridge-van-goghs-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGiant Swing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934299/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseParallel Bar, Walking, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934367/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge background, Van Gogh art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055846/manhattan-bridge-background-van-gogh-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBackward Knee Swing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934287/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseSaddle Vaulting, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. (New York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085241/image-vintage-ephemera-1887Free Image from public domain licenseNew york Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11617003/new-york-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Foot Hang, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934291/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055849/manhattan-bridge-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOutside Hand Vault, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934307/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseShipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView licenseFlying Rings Swinging Exercise, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934262/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907165/world-freedom-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLeg Swing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934246/leg-swing-from-the-gymnastic-exercises-series-n77-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseFlying Trapeze Leg Fly, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934341/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge background, Starry Night art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042206/manhattan-bridge-background-starry-night-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSwing and Snap Up, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085249/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license