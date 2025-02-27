Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartcigarettesvintagepublic domainbluenew yorkunited statesfootThe Foot Hang, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 642 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1498 x 2802 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseThe Foot Hang, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611712/image-1887-ephemera-vintage-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseNew York city Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875008/new-york-city-facebook-story-templateView licenseSlow Pull Up, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. (New York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085403/image-vintage-cards-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseNew York Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875011/new-york-facebook-story-templateView licenseFencing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934267/fencing-from-the-gymnastic-exercises-series-n77-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseForward Wheel Swing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934214/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIndian Clubs, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934258/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseFlying Trapeze Leg Fly, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934341/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVacation blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463888/vacation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFlying Rings Swinging Exercise, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934262/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDigital Blue Lights Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703311/blue-lights-digital-effectView licenseRope Climbing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934354/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePhoto exhibition Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7732922/photo-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseParallel Bar, Walking, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934367/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseShipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView licenseLeg Swing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934246/leg-swing-from-the-gymnastic-exercises-series-n77-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBackward Knee Swing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934287/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseSlanting Ladder, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934233/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVision & future quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632718/vision-future-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseRope Walking, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934343/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePhoto exhibition Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730011/photo-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseSwing and Snap Up, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934252/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAirport Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616871/airport-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOutside Hand Vault, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934307/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717669/png-america-american-architectureView licenseRope Climbing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934316/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture summit Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12060922/architecture-summit-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRoll Over, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183858/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCity tour guide blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201208/city-tour-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGiant Swing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934299/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePhoto exhibition blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828772/photo-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseParallel Bars, Vaulting, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934355/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSwing and Snap Up, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085249/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license