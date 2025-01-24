rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Flying Trapeze Leg Fly, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
personartcigarettescollagevintagepublic domainbluenew york
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView license
Flying Rings Swinging Exercise, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
Flying Rings Swinging Exercise, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934262/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Trapeze, Flying Jump, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
Trapeze, Flying Jump, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934261/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Flying Trapeze Leg Fly, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Flying Trapeze Leg Fly, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611900/image-trapeze-vintage-city-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Fencing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
Fencing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934257/fencing-from-the-gymnastic-exercises-series-n77-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rope Climbing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
Rope Climbing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934354/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable text
Study abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944584/study-abroad-counselling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rope Walking, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
Rope Walking, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934343/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports poster template
Summer games sports poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView license
Rope Climbing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
Rope Climbing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934316/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717782/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dumb Bells, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
Dumb Bells, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934274/dumb-bells-from-the-gymnastic-exercises-series-n77-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Equal rights Instagram post template, editable text
Equal rights Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Swing and Snap Up, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
Swing and Snap Up, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934252/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Swimming club poster template
Swimming club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView license
Indian Clubs, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
Indian Clubs, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934258/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
Backward Knee Swing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
Backward Knee Swing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934287/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Mask party Instagram story template
Mask party Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117920/mask-party-instagram-story-templateView license
Parallel Bar, Walking, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
Parallel Bar, Walking, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934367/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Mask party blog banner template
Mask party blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117687/mask-party-blog-banner-templateView license
Giant Swing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
Giant Swing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934299/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa editable background, artworks remixed by rawpixel
Mona Lisa editable background, artworks remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7556062/imageView license
Saddle Vaulting, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. (New York…
Saddle Vaulting, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. (New York…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085241/image-vintage-ephemera-1887Free Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Parallel Bars, Vaulting, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
Parallel Bars, Vaulting, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934355/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908321/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Forward Wheel Swing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
Forward Wheel Swing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934214/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Travel cat, vintage train surreal escapism collage art remix, editable design
Travel cat, vintage train surreal escapism collage art remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672558/travel-cat-vintage-train-surreal-escapism-collage-art-remix-editable-designView license
Leg Swing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
Leg Swing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934246/leg-swing-from-the-gymnastic-exercises-series-n77-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Paris fashion week Instagram post template, editable text
Paris fashion week Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Outside Hand Vault, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
Outside Hand Vault, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934307/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Slow Pull Up, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. (New York…
Slow Pull Up, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. (New York…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085403/image-vintage-cards-cigaretteFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Swing and Snap Up, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
Swing and Snap Up, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085249/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license