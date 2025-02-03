Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainbluedrawingnew yorkParallel Bars, Vaulting, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 640 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1493 x 2800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseParallel Bar, Handspring, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934376/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseParallel Bar, Walking, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934367/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseParallel Bar, Handspring, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934349/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSanta's coming, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseParallel Bar, Handspring, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611724/image-vintage-city-ephemeraFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseParallel Bar, Walking, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611708/image-ephemera-poster-vintage-advertising-postersFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseParallel Bars, Vaulting, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611905/image-gymnastics-public-domain-images-ephemera-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Van Gogh's art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055847/manhattan-bridge-van-goghs-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRope Walking, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934343/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView licenseSwing and Snap Up, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934252/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge background, Van Gogh art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055846/manhattan-bridge-background-van-gogh-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFencing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934257/fencing-from-the-gymnastic-exercises-series-n77-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseShipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView licenseRope Climbing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934354/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseParis fashion week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRope Climbing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934316/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge background, Starry Night art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042206/manhattan-bridge-background-starry-night-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDumb Bells, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934274/dumb-bells-from-the-gymnastic-exercises-series-n77-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060632/manhattan-bridge-mona-lisa-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSlanting Ladder, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934233/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055849/manhattan-bridge-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrapeze, Flying Jump, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934261/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057633/manhattan-bridge-mona-lisa-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaddle Vaulting, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934242/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057636/manhattan-bridge-mona-lisa-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHanging by Toes, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934272/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894860/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBack Wheel, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934297/back-wheel-from-the-gymnastic-exercises-series-n77-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIndian Clubs, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934258/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Starry Night art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042207/manhattan-bridge-starry-night-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBackward Knee Swing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934287/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGiant Swing, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934299/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license