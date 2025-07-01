Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartvintagepublic domainnyvintage artnumbercardsphotoNumber 2, A Sure and Astonishing Soltaire, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut TobaccoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 739 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 819 x 1330 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSanta's coming, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseNumber 8, Caught on the Fly, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937539/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant & bar business card template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686256/restaurant-bar-business-card-template-editable-designView licenseNumber 5, The Restored Card, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937618/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTextbook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView licenseNumber 3, Transfixed Cards, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937592/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral business cards mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9262265/floral-business-cards-mockup-editable-designView licenseNumber 4, Second Sight Extraordinary, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937577/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePurple gradient business card template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7628198/purple-gradient-business-card-template-editable-textView licenseNumber 12, Quicker than Thought, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934472/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePurple gradient business card template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7628246/purple-gradient-business-card-template-editable-textView licenseNumber 18, Inseparable Couples, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937555/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseNumber 6, An Electric Stroke, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937583/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14633079/birthday-facebook-story-templateView licenseNumber 21, Clairvoyance, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934490/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMarble invitation card template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624387/marble-invitation-card-template-editable-designView licenseNumber 22, A Penetrative Eye, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937589/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license#1 dad greeting card template, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807617/dad-greeting-card-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView licenseNumber 9, Surer than Three Card Monte, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937588/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuilding direction sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12119036/building-direction-sign-editable-mockupView licenseNumber 20, Mysterious Confederacy, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937627/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card template, floral pattern editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686168/business-card-template-floral-pattern-editable-designView licenseNumber 19, The Rattled Innkeeper, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937570/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854407/birthday-instagram-story-templateView licenseNumber 16, Cabalistic Cards, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937527/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBlack birthday invitation card template, gold star designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7446983/imageView licenseNumber 1, Vital Cards, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937581/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & Santa editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseNumber 17, A Square Deal, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937579/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license#1 mom greeting card template, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807628/mom-greeting-card-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView licenseNumber 15, Mouchoir du Diable, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934473/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798367/birthday-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseNumber 14, Jumping Card, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937595/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday 20 invitation card template, floral aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477445/imageView licenseNumber 10, Sympathetic Cards, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937617/image-paper-art-collageFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday 30th invitation card template, floral aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7476108/imageView licenseNumber 13, Electrified Cards, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937467/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11818144/birthday-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNumber 24, Metempsychosis, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934510/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license