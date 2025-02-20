Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonoceanartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkpaintingSteamship Pilgrim, Fall River Line, from the Ocean and River Steamers series (N83) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 648 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2844 x 1535 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSteamship Chateau Lafitte, Bordeaux Line, from the Ocean and River Steamers series (N83) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934476/image-person-ocean-artFree Image from public domain licenseShipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView licenseSteamship Alaska, Guion Line, from the Ocean and River Steamers series (N83) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934451/image-person-ocean-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSteamship America, National Line, from the Ocean and River Steamers series (N83) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934385/image-person-ocean-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseSteamship Hekla, Thingvalla Line, from the Ocean and River Steamers series (N83) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934418/image-person-ocean-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSteamship State of Texas, Mallory Line, from the Ocean and River Steamers series (N83) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934464/image-person-ocean-artFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSteamship Trave, North German Lloyd Steamship Company, from the Ocean and River Steamers series (N83) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934422/image-person-ocean-artFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseSteamship City of New York, Inman Line, from the Ocean and River Steamers series (N83) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934495/image-person-ocean-artFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseSteamship New York, Albany "Day" Line, from the Ocean and River Steamers series (N83) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934396/image-person-ocean-artFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseSteamship Habana, Transatlantica Espanola, from the Ocean and River Steamers series (N83) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934397/image-person-ocean-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051381/art-exhibition-blog-banner-templateView licenseSteamship Niagara, Ward Line, from the Ocean and River Steamers series (N83) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934463/image-person-ocean-artFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseSteamship Oceanic, Occidental and Oriental Line, from the Ocean and River Steamers series (N83) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934445/image-person-ocean-artFree Image from public domain licenseParis fashion week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSteamship City of Worcester, Norwich Line, from the Ocean and River Steamers series (N83) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934425/image-person-ocean-artFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894860/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSteamship La Champagne, French Line, from the Ocean and River Steamers series (N83) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934466/image-ocean-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594131/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSteamship Westernland, Red Star Line, from the Ocean and River Steamers series (N83) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611571/image-north-star-1887-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseNY party invitation card template, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809909/party-invitation-card-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView licenseSteamship City of Peking, Pacific Mail Steamship Company, from the Ocean and River Steamers series (N83) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934527/image-person-ocean-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSteamship Valencia, Red D. Line, from the Ocean and River Steamers series (N83) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934359/image-person-ocean-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew York city poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560812/new-york-city-poster-templateView licenseSteamship Bohemia, Hamburg American Packet Company, from the Ocean and River Steamers series (N83) for Duke brand cigarettes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611368/image-1887-1800-1900-americanFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSteamship Britannic, White Star Line, from the Ocean and River Steamers series (N83) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611375/image-vintage-new-york-britannic-1887Free Image from public domain licenseProperty's value Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822419/propertys-value-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOcean Steamship Company, from the Ocean and River Steamers series (N83) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611390/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623098/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEtruria Steamship, Cunard Line, from the Ocean and River Steamers series (N83) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934426/image-person-ocean-artFree Image from public domain license