Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedogspersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainwomenpaintingCoachman, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 663 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1565 x 2833 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRock music and vintage woman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView licenseCoachman, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes issued by Goodwin & Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085920/image-ephemera-dog-painting-advertisementFree Image from public domain licenseSexy woman smoking editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView licensePhysician, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936064/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman with dog vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670885/woman-with-dog-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandmaster, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936005/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView licenseHussar, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936054/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePeople walking during Christmas paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613620/people-walking-during-christmas-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseMiner, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936016/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseMinister, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936040/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseApothecary, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936094/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePeople walking on street paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612156/people-walking-street-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseJockey, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936070/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730580/art-week-poster-templateView licenseKing of the Amazons, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes issued by Goodwin &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611194/image-ephemera-metropolitan-museum-art-kingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseBodyguard, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085919/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseFencing - Master, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936066/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJourney through art poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730309/journey-through-art-poster-templateView licensePostman, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936081/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseC'est la vie mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114483/cest-vie-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseGendarme, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936107/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697507/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseHunter, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936039/image-dog-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseCaptain, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936076/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn forest walk mobile wallpaper template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20302889/autumn-forest-walk-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-textView licenseFireman, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936086/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseLawyer, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936105/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseTourist, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936007/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHairdresser, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936051/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCommissioner, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936087/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain license