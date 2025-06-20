Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedogspersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainwomenpaintingSailor, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 664 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1532 x 2767 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRock music and vintage woman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView licenseHairdresser, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936051/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSexy woman smoking editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView licenseHussar, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936054/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman with dog vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670885/woman-with-dog-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMinister, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936040/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView licensePhysician, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936064/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePeople walking during Christmas paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613620/people-walking-during-christmas-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseDrummer, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936041/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseApothecary, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936094/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseKing of the Amazons, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936058/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePeople walking on street paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612156/people-walking-street-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseApprentice, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936078/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730580/art-week-poster-templateView licenseTeacher, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936009/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseBandmaster, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936005/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseUlan, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936077/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJourney through art poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730309/journey-through-art-poster-templateView licenseSweep, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936109/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseC'est la vie mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114483/cest-vie-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseClown, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936102/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697507/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseMiner, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936016/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseAthlete, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936084/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn forest walk mobile wallpaper template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20302889/autumn-forest-walk-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-textView licenseJockey, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936070/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseCommissioner, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936087/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseCyclist, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes issued by Goodwin & Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611190/image-ephemera-metropolitan-museum-art-postcardFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKing of the Amazons, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes issued by Goodwin &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611194/image-ephemera-metropolitan-museum-art-kingFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFisherman, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085928/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license