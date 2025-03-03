Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedogswoodpersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingJournalist, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 646 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1523 x 2828 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSailor, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936018/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman with dog vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670885/woman-with-dog-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHairdresser, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936051/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView licenseHussar, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936054/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseMinister, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936040/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443075/magazine-cover-templateView licensePhysician, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936064/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking lounge Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779278/smoking-lounge-instagram-post-templateView licenseDrummer, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936041/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDo not smoke Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641232/not-smoke-instagram-post-templateView licenseApothecary, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936094/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStop smoking program Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641110/stop-smoking-program-instagram-post-templateView licenseKing of the Amazons, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936058/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseApprentice, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936078/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNo tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570330/tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseTeacher, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936009/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774714/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView licenseBandmaster, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936005/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseUlan, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936077/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641046/quit-smoking-instagram-post-templateView licenseSweep, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936109/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseClown, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936102/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy winter blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724837/happy-winter-blog-banner-templateView licenseMiner, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936016/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseAthlete, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936084/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239758/png-art-bandw-black-and-whiteView licenseJockey, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936070/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364861/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseCommissioner, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936087/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDogs and us poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21693212/dogs-and-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseFisherman, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085928/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364215/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseCoachman, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes issued by Goodwin & Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085920/image-ephemera-dog-painting-advertisementFree Image from public domain license