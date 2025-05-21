rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hairdresser, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
dogspersonartcigarettesvintagefurniturepublic domainwomen
Woman with dog vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Woman with dog vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670885/woman-with-dog-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sailor, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
Sailor, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936018/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Hussar, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
Hussar, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936054/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Minister, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
Minister, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936040/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView license
Teacher, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
Teacher, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936009/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remix
Woman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613551/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Bandmaster, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
Bandmaster, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936005/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ladies' night, party celebration editable remix
Ladies' night, party celebration editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695867/ladies-night-party-celebration-editable-remixView license
Ulan, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
Ulan, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936077/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Sweep, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
Sweep, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936109/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Clown, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
Clown, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936102/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Miner, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
Miner, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936016/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Athlete, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
Athlete, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936084/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain license
3D woman running with dog editable remix
3D woman running with dog editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12396993/woman-running-with-dog-editable-remixView license
Jockey, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
Jockey, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936070/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vacay time blog banner template
Vacay time blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568727/vacay-time-blog-banner-templateView license
Commissioner, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
Commissioner, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936087/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697507/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Physician, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
Physician, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936064/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552037/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Drummer, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
Drummer, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936041/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Apothecary, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
Apothecary, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936094/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Rock music and vintage woman remix
Rock music and vintage woman remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView license
King of the Amazons, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
King of the Amazons, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936058/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Apprentice, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
Apprentice, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936078/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Cyclist, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes issued by Goodwin & Company
Cyclist, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes issued by Goodwin & Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611190/image-ephemera-metropolitan-museum-art-postcardFree Image from public domain license
Vintage living room art collage design
Vintage living room art collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16582558/vintage-living-room-art-collage-designView license
King of the Amazons, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes issued by Goodwin &…
King of the Amazons, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes issued by Goodwin &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611194/image-ephemera-metropolitan-museum-art-kingFree Image from public domain license
Sexy woman smoking editable design, community remix
Sexy woman smoking editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView license
Fisherman, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
Fisherman, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085928/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license