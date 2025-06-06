Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedogspersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingwomenPoliceman, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 650 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1531 x 2827 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman with dog vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670885/woman-with-dog-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDrummer, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936041/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364215/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseHairdresser, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936051/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364212/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseApprentice, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936078/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364861/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseTeacher, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936009/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePeople walking on street paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612156/people-walking-street-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseCommissioner, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936087/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePeople walking during Christmas paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613620/people-walking-during-christmas-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseJockey, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936070/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseBandmaster, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936005/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364863/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseApothecary, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936094/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePhysician, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936064/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364068/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseHussar, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936054/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15365191/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseMiner, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936016/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364051/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseMinister, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936040/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15365197/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseCyclist, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes issued by Goodwin & Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611190/image-ephemera-metropolitan-museum-art-postcardFree Image from public domain licenseExercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484537/exercise-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKing of the Amazons, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes issued by Goodwin &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611194/image-ephemera-metropolitan-museum-art-kingFree Image from public domain licenseThoughtful woman sitting alone, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998120/thoughtful-woman-sitting-alone-editable-remix-designView licenseScholar, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936033/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking lounge Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779278/smoking-lounge-instagram-post-templateView licenseCommercial Traveller, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936097/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697507/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseJournalist, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936020/image-dogs-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePainter, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936034/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRock music and vintage woman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView licenseDoor Keeper, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes, issued by Goodwin & Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183090/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseCustom House Officer, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7935990/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain license