Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedogspersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainwomenpaintingCommercial Traveller, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 656 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1560 x 2855 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSexy woman smoking editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView licenseBandmaster, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936005/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRock music and vintage woman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView licenseSweep, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936109/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman with dog vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670885/woman-with-dog-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAthlete, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936084/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseMiner, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936016/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseJockey, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936070/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView licenseTeacher, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936009/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePeople walking on street paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612156/people-walking-street-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseClown, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936102/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePeople walking during Christmas paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613620/people-walking-during-christmas-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseCommissioner, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936087/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseUlan, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936077/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseSailor, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936018/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730580/art-week-poster-templateView licenseKing of the Amazons, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936058/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJourney through art poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730309/journey-through-art-poster-templateView licenseApprentice, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936078/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseC'est la vie mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114483/cest-vie-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licensePhysician, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936064/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseDrummer, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936041/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseApothecary, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936094/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseMinister, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936040/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697507/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseHussar, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936054/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseHairdresser, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936051/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseKing of the Amazons, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes issued by Goodwin &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611194/image-ephemera-metropolitan-museum-art-kingFree Image from public domain licenseArt week Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774986/art-week-instagram-post-templateView licenseCyclist, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes issued by Goodwin & Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611190/image-ephemera-metropolitan-museum-art-postcardFree Image from public domain license