rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Number 16, Cabalistic Cards, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
Save
Edit Image
artvintagepublic domainnyvintage artnumbercardsphoto
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Number 19, The Rattled Innkeeper, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Number 19, The Rattled Innkeeper, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937570/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant & bar business card template, editable design
Restaurant & bar business card template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686256/restaurant-bar-business-card-template-editable-designView license
Number 20, Mysterious Confederacy, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Number 20, Mysterious Confederacy, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937627/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Textbook poster template
Textbook poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView license
Number 1, Vital Cards, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
Number 1, Vital Cards, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937581/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Purple gradient business card template, editable text
Purple gradient business card template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7628198/purple-gradient-business-card-template-editable-textView license
Number 3, Transfixed Cards, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
Number 3, Transfixed Cards, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937592/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Purple gradient business card template, editable text
Purple gradient business card template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7628246/purple-gradient-business-card-template-editable-textView license
Number 9, Surer than Three Card Monte, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…
Number 9, Surer than Three Card Monte, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937588/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain license
Floral business cards mockup, editable design
Floral business cards mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9262265/floral-business-cards-mockup-editable-designView license
Number 21, Clairvoyance, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
Number 21, Clairvoyance, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934490/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Women's history month poster template
Women's history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView license
Number 24, Metempsychosis, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
Number 24, Metempsychosis, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934510/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Birthday Facebook story template
Birthday Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14633079/birthday-facebook-story-templateView license
Number 8, Caught on the Fly, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
Number 8, Caught on the Fly, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937539/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Marble invitation card template, editable design
Marble invitation card template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624387/marble-invitation-card-template-editable-designView license
Number 5, The Restored Card, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
Number 5, The Restored Card, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937618/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
#1 dad greeting card template, editable digital painting remix
#1 dad greeting card template, editable digital painting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807617/dad-greeting-card-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView license
Number 15, Mouchoir du Diable, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
Number 15, Mouchoir du Diable, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934473/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Building direction sign editable mockup
Building direction sign editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12119036/building-direction-sign-editable-mockupView license
Number 23, Carte Vivante, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
Number 23, Carte Vivante, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934475/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Business card template, floral pattern editable design
Business card template, floral pattern editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686168/business-card-template-floral-pattern-editable-designView license
Number 12, Quicker than Thought, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Number 12, Quicker than Thought, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934472/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Birthday Instagram story template
Birthday Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854407/birthday-instagram-story-templateView license
Number 6, An Electric Stroke, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
Number 6, An Electric Stroke, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937583/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Christmas & Santa editable greeting card template
Christmas & Santa editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Number 13, Electrified Cards, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
Number 13, Electrified Cards, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937467/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Black birthday invitation card template, gold star design
Black birthday invitation card template, gold star design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7446983/imageView license
Number 18, Inseparable Couples, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Number 18, Inseparable Couples, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937555/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
#1 mom greeting card template, editable digital painting remix
#1 mom greeting card template, editable digital painting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807628/mom-greeting-card-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView license
Number 10, Sympathetic Cards, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
Number 10, Sympathetic Cards, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937617/image-paper-art-collageFree Image from public domain license
Birthday quote Facebook post template
Birthday quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798367/birthday-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
Number 4, Second Sight Extraordinary, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…
Number 4, Second Sight Extraordinary, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937577/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Birthday quote poster template, editable text and design
Birthday quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11818144/birthday-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Number 11, Metamorphoses, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
Number 11, Metamorphoses, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937540/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Birthday 20 invitation card template, floral aesthetic design
Birthday 20 invitation card template, floral aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477445/imageView license
Number 17, A Square Deal, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
Number 17, A Square Deal, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937579/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Birthday 30th invitation card template, floral aesthetic design
Birthday 30th invitation card template, floral aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7476108/imageView license
Number 14, Jumping Card, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
Number 14, Jumping Card, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937595/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license