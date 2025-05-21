rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Number 18, Inseparable Couples, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Save
Edit Image
artvintagepublic domainnyvintage artcouplesnumbercards
Adore you mobile wallpaper template, cute editable design
Adore you mobile wallpaper template, cute editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18601281/adore-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-cute-editable-designView license
Number 8, Caught on the Fly, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
Number 8, Caught on the Fly, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937539/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage romantic postcard mockup, customizable design
Vintage romantic postcard mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20812759/vintage-romantic-postcard-mockup-customizable-designView license
Number 5, The Restored Card, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
Number 5, The Restored Card, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937618/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation template, aesthetic editable design
Wedding invitation template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281429/wedding-invitation-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Number 3, Transfixed Cards, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
Number 3, Transfixed Cards, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937592/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy anniversary mobile wallpaper template, editable collage design
Happy anniversary mobile wallpaper template, editable collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20491464/happy-anniversary-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-collage-designView license
Number 4, Second Sight Extraordinary, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…
Number 4, Second Sight Extraordinary, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937577/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invite template, aesthetic editable design
Wedding invite template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281431/wedding-invite-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Number 12, Quicker than Thought, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Number 12, Quicker than Thought, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934472/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invite template, aesthetic editable design
Wedding invite template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281440/wedding-invite-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Number 17, A Square Deal, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
Number 17, A Square Deal, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937579/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage wedding invitation card template, art deco in beige, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel
Vintage wedding invitation card template, art deco in beige, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7202044/imageView license
Number 15, Mouchoir du Diable, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
Number 15, Mouchoir du Diable, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934473/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant & bar business card template, editable design
Restaurant & bar business card template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686256/restaurant-bar-business-card-template-editable-designView license
Number 14, Jumping Card, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
Number 14, Jumping Card, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937595/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Textbook poster template
Textbook poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView license
Number 20, Mysterious Confederacy, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Number 20, Mysterious Confederacy, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937627/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Special person Instagram post template
Special person Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000904/special-person-instagram-post-templateView license
Number 19, The Rattled Innkeeper, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Number 19, The Rattled Innkeeper, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937570/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Number 16, Cabalistic Cards, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
Number 16, Cabalistic Cards, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937527/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Floral business cards mockup, editable design
Floral business cards mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9262265/floral-business-cards-mockup-editable-designView license
Number 1, Vital Cards, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
Number 1, Vital Cards, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937581/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gothic vintage elements with roses, editable element set
Gothic vintage elements with roses, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498994/gothic-vintage-elements-with-roses-editable-element-setView license
Number 6, An Electric Stroke, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
Number 6, An Electric Stroke, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937583/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Purple gradient business card template, editable text
Purple gradient business card template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7628198/purple-gradient-business-card-template-editable-textView license
Number 21, Clairvoyance, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
Number 21, Clairvoyance, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934490/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Purple gradient business card template, editable text
Purple gradient business card template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7628246/purple-gradient-business-card-template-editable-textView license
Number 22, A Penetrative Eye, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
Number 22, A Penetrative Eye, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937589/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Wish you were here quote Facebook story template
Wish you were here quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630208/wish-you-were-here-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Number 9, Surer than Three Card Monte, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…
Number 9, Surer than Three Card Monte, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937588/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain license
Get well soon quote Facebook story template
Get well soon quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630237/get-well-soon-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Number 2, A Sure and Astonishing Soltaire, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…
Number 2, A Sure and Astonishing Soltaire, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934436/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Women's history month poster template
Women's history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView license
Number 10, Sympathetic Cards, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
Number 10, Sympathetic Cards, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937617/image-paper-art-collageFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation card template, vintage botanical design, editable text
Wedding invitation card template, vintage botanical design, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7576609/imageView license
Number 13, Electrified Cards, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
Number 13, Electrified Cards, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937467/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gothic wedding invitation elements, editable element set
Gothic wedding invitation elements, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498797/gothic-wedding-invitation-elements-editable-element-setView license
Number 24, Metempsychosis, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
Number 24, Metempsychosis, from the Tricks with Cards series (N138) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934510/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license