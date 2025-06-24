rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Daniel O'Leary, Champion Heel and Toe Pedestrian, from the Champions of Games and Sports series (N184, Type 1) issued by…
Save
Edit Image
personsportsartvintagepublic domainpaintingvintage artcard
Summer pool party Instagram post template
Summer pool party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569842/summer-pool-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Hanging by Toes, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
Hanging by Toes, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934272/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Business card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage design
Business card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView license
Hanging by Toes, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Hanging by Toes, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611707/image-vintage-city-ephemeraFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Daniel Webster, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
Daniel Webster, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924767/daniel-webster-from-the-series-great-americans-n76-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Summer party Instagram post template
Summer party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569932/summer-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Maggie Arlington, from the Actresses series (N190) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Maggie Arlington, from the Actresses series (N190) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901423/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Florence Gerard, from the Actresses series (N190) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Florence Gerard, from the Actresses series (N190) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901480/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Exercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484537/exercise-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Belle Urquhart, from the Actresses series (N190) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Belle Urquhart, from the Actresses series (N190) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7914022/belle-urquhart-from-the-actresses-series-n190-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Strong is beautiful poster template, sports aesthetic design
Strong is beautiful poster template, sports aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7132938/imageView license
Rowing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Rowing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901575/rowing-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Healthy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Healthy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484448/healthy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Club Swinging, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Club Swinging, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901421/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Brown bread desktop wallpaper editable vintage frame
Brown bread desktop wallpaper editable vintage frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542430/brown-bread-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-frameView license
Alberta Gallatin, from the Actresses series (N190) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Alberta Gallatin, from the Actresses series (N190) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901416/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy retirement Instagram post template
Happy retirement Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274239/happy-retirement-instagram-post-templateView license
Belle Archer, from the Actresses series (N190) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Belle Archer, from the Actresses series (N190) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901383/belle-archer-from-the-actresses-series-n190-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Vinyl record editable mockup, vintage album cover. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vinyl record editable mockup, vintage album cover. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589904/vinyl-record-editable-mockup-vintage-album-cover-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tightrope Walking, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Tightrope Walking, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901399/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541726/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Boxing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Boxing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901491/boxing-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Woman looking at her phone
Woman looking at her phone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916386/woman-looking-her-phoneView license
Swimming, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Swimming, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901529/swimming-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Sports club Facebook post template
Sports club Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040041/sports-club-facebook-post-templateView license
Diving, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Diving, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901570/diving-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
E-voucher template, editable design
E-voucher template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14333549/e-voucher-templateView license
Tobogganing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Tobogganing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901462/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893810/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Skating, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Skating, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901483/skating-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Creation of Adam & cherub background, vintage illustration by Michelangelo Buonarroti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Creation of Adam & cherub background, vintage illustration by Michelangelo Buonarroti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702441/png-adult-art-astronomyView license
Fishing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Fishing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901481/fishing-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Golf sale Facebook post template
Golf sale Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040033/golf-sale-facebook-post-templateView license
Parallel Bars Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Parallel Bars Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901427/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Digital art gallery ticket mockup, editable design
Digital art gallery ticket mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713330/digital-art-gallery-ticket-mockup-editable-designView license
Martha's Vineyard, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Martha's Vineyard, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904784/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding invitation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517038/wedding-invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Freesland, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Freesland, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904739/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license