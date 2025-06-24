Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonsportsartvintagepublic domainpaintingvintage artcardDaniel O'Leary, Champion Heel and Toe Pedestrian, from the Champions of Games and Sports series (N184, Type 1) issued by W.S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 493 x 875 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSummer pool party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569842/summer-pool-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseHanging by Toes, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934272/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseHanging by Toes, from the Gymnastic Exercises series (N77) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611707/image-vintage-city-ephemeraFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDaniel Webster, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924767/daniel-webster-from-the-series-great-americans-n76-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSummer party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569932/summer-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseMaggie Arlington, from the Actresses series (N190) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901423/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlorence Gerard, from the Actresses series (N190) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901480/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseExercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484537/exercise-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBelle Urquhart, from the Actresses series (N190) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7914022/belle-urquhart-from-the-actresses-series-n190-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseStrong is beautiful poster template, sports aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7132938/imageView licenseRowing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901575/rowing-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484448/healthy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseClub Swinging, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901421/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseBrown bread desktop wallpaper editable vintage framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542430/brown-bread-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-frameView licenseAlberta Gallatin, from the Actresses series (N190) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901416/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy retirement Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274239/happy-retirement-instagram-post-templateView licenseBelle Archer, from the Actresses series (N190) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901383/belle-archer-from-the-actresses-series-n190-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseVinyl record editable mockup, vintage album cover. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589904/vinyl-record-editable-mockup-vintage-album-cover-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTightrope Walking, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901399/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541726/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseBoxing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901491/boxing-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseWoman looking at her phonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916386/woman-looking-her-phoneView licenseSwimming, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901529/swimming-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseSports club Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040041/sports-club-facebook-post-templateView licenseDiving, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901570/diving-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseE-voucher template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14333549/e-voucher-templateView licenseTobogganing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901462/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893810/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSkating, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901483/skating-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam & cherub background, vintage illustration by Michelangelo Buonarroti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702441/png-adult-art-astronomyView licenseFishing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901481/fishing-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseGolf sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040033/golf-sale-facebook-post-templateView licenseParallel Bars Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901427/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseDigital art gallery ticket mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713330/digital-art-gallery-ticket-mockup-editable-designView licenseMartha's Vineyard, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904784/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517038/wedding-invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFreesland, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904739/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license