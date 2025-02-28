Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebaseballpeoplesportsartcoinvintagegoldpublic domainOrr, Batter, Metropolitans, New York, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing TobaccoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 590 x 965 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBaseball match, creative sports collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832417/baseball-match-creative-sports-collage-editable-designView licenseDorgan, Batter, New York, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937792/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match background, creative sports collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832414/baseball-match-background-creative-sports-collage-editable-designView licenseMulvey (Hands On Knees), 3rd Base, Phila. from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937761/image-hands-baseball-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player background, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647522/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView licenseManning, Shortstop, Detroit, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937793/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSport camp poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView licenseBurns, 3rd Base, Chicago, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937754/image-baseball-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687519/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseDunlap, 2nd Base, Detroit, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937799/image-baseball-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseSports club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseClarkson (Ball At Chest), Pitcher, Chicago, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937760/image-baseball-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCraig, Left Field, Washington, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937736/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball sports collage iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832447/baseball-sports-collage-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseConner, 1st Base, New York, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937900/image-baseball-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696492/editable-baseball-player-background-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseBoyle, Pitcher, Indianapolis, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937876/image-paper-baseball-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player background, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696408/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView licenseO'Rourke (Hands On Thighs), Catcher, New York, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937767/image-hands-baseball-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball lessons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778279/baseball-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWilliamson, (Fielding Grounder), Shortstop, Chicago, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937919/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJunior team poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428507/junior-team-poster-templateView licenseO'Neil, Left Field, St. Louis, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937807/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDailey, Right Field, Washington, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937764/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697800/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseFogerty, Right Field, Philadelphia, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937616/image-baseball-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball player clipart, editable Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672058/baseball-player-clipart-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseWood, Left Field, Phila., from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937859/image-baseball-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseBe the captain Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622408/the-captain-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseForster, Shortstop, Milwaukee, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937776/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSports club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10625961/sports-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWood, Left Fielder, Phila., Stealing a Base, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937878/image-baseball-wood-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232751/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMcCormick, Pitcher, Pittsburgh, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937780/image-baseball-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945991/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVon der Ahe, President, St. Louis, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937910/image-baseball-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428071/baseball-facebook-post-templateView licenseDenny, 3rd Base, Indianapolis, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937801/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain license