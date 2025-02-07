Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagehandsbaseballpeoplesportsartcoinvintagegoldMulvey, 3rd Base, Philadelphia, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing TobaccoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 589 x 988 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSport camp poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView licenseDenny, 3rd Base, Indianapolis, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937801/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMulvey (Hands On Knees), 3rd Base, Phila. from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937761/image-hands-baseball-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseJunior team poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428507/junior-team-poster-templateView licenseBurns, 3rd Base, Chicago, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937754/image-baseball-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match, creative sports collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832417/baseball-match-creative-sports-collage-editable-designView licenseO'Rourke (Hands On Thighs), Catcher, New York, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937767/image-hands-baseball-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFogerty, Right Field, Philadelphia, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937616/image-baseball-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match background, creative sports collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832414/baseball-match-background-creative-sports-collage-editable-designView licenseDorgan, Batter, New York, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937792/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player background, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647522/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView licenseClarkson (Ball At Chest), Pitcher, Chicago, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937760/image-baseball-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseHand hitting home run baseball, sports illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781940/hand-hitting-home-run-baseball-sports-illustration-editable-designView licenseDailey, Right Field, Washington, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937764/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578325/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseWilliamson, (Fielding Grounder), Shortstop, Chicago, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937919/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNavy celestial frame desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10337024/navy-celestial-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseWood, Left Fielder, Phila., Stealing a Base, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937878/image-baseball-wood-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury navy celestial frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10336776/luxury-navy-celestial-frame-background-editable-designView licenseBoyle, Pitcher, Indianapolis, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937876/image-paper-baseball-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687519/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseForster, Shortstop, Milwaukee, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937776/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSports club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseConner, 1st Base, New York, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937900/image-baseball-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601649/baseball-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licenseDunlap, 2nd Base, Detroit, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937799/image-baseball-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury navy celestial frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10336834/luxury-navy-celestial-frame-background-editable-designView licenseO'Neil, Left Field, St. Louis, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937807/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHands hitting home run baseball background, sports illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11973003/png-background-ball-baseballView licenseCraig, Left Field, Washington, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937736/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578224/match-day-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMcCormick, Pitcher, Pittsburgh, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937780/image-baseball-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball sports collage iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832447/baseball-sports-collage-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseWood, Left Field, Phila., from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937859/image-baseball-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696492/editable-baseball-player-background-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseManning, Shortstop, Detroit, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937793/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSports day competition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601479/sports-day-competition-instagram-post-templateView licenseVon der Ahe, President, St. Louis, from the Gold Coin series (N284) for Gold Coin Chewing Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937910/image-baseball-face-personFree Image from public domain license