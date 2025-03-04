rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Peaceful Pleasures of the Highest Nobility (Kyōraku taihei kiken zu)
Save
Edit Image
paperpersonartjapanese artvintagegoldpublic domainclothing
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7745045/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
A Mirror of Japan’s Nobility: The Emperor Meiji, His Wife, and Prince Haru (Fūsō kōki kagami)
A Mirror of Japan’s Nobility: The Emperor Meiji, His Wife, and Prince Haru (Fūsō kōki kagami)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938742/image-paper-crown-bookFree Image from public domain license
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Illustration of the Opening of Azuma Bridge in Tokyo (Tokyo meisho no uchi azuma bashi shinchiku no zu)
Illustration of the Opening of Azuma Bridge in Tokyo (Tokyo meisho no uchi azuma bashi shinchiku no zu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934172/image-paper-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Illustration of Emperor's Military Review of a Parade Ground at Aoyama (Aoyama renpeijō kanpeishiki no zu)
Illustration of Emperor's Military Review of a Parade Ground at Aoyama (Aoyama renpeijō kanpeishiki no zu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185865/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546017/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Blossoming Cherry Trees in Ueno Park (Ueno kōen kaika zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Blossoming Cherry Trees in Ueno Park (Ueno kōen kaika zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185869/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Visit of the Empress to the Third National Industrial Promotional Exhibition at Ueno Park (Ueno dai sankai naikoku kangyō…
Visit of the Empress to the Third National Industrial Promotional Exhibition at Ueno Park (Ueno dai sankai naikoku kangyō…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185871/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Illustration of the Ceremony Issuing the Constitution (Kenpō happu shiki no zu)
Illustration of the Ceremony Issuing the Constitution (Kenpō happu shiki no zu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905091/illustration-the-ceremony-issuing-the-constitution-kenpo-happu-shiki-zuFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ladies Sewing (Kijo saihō no zu)
Ladies Sewing (Kijo saihō no zu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938689/ladies-sewing-kijo-saiho-zuFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
“Ceremonial Attire” from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi: Tairei fuku)
“Ceremonial Attire” from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi: Tairei fuku)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7960973/image-paper-person-swordFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Dai fukusei hyōizu (Illustrated Manual of Men’s Formal Court Uniform Making)
Dai fukusei hyōizu (Illustrated Manual of Men’s Formal Court Uniform Making)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7885533/dai-fukusei-hyoizu-illustrated-manual-mens-formal-court-uniform-makingFree Image from public domain license
Teahouse cafe ad poster template
Teahouse cafe ad poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722161/teahouse-cafe-poster-templateView license
A Contest of Elegant Ladies among the Cherry Blossoms (Kaika kifujin kisoi) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
A Contest of Elegant Ladies among the Cherry Blossoms (Kaika kifujin kisoi) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612357/image-cherry-blossom-chikanobu-asian-modern-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView license
Print
Print
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7879246/printFree Image from public domain license
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546029/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Illustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinbu shoshō tenpai o…
Illustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinbu shoshō tenpai o…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7962516/image-paper-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
True View of the Courtyard of Yasukuni Shrine at Kudan Sakaue (Kudan Sakaue Yasukuni jinsha teinai shin zu)
True View of the Courtyard of Yasukuni Shrine at Kudan Sakaue (Kudan Sakaue Yasukuni jinsha teinai shin zu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920412/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Parade of the Emperor's Troops
Parade of the Emperor's Troops
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7983094/parade-the-emperors-troopsFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Illustration of a Steam Locomotive Passing Shiodome in Tokyo (Tōkyō Shiodome testudō jōkisha tsūkō zu)
Illustration of a Steam Locomotive Passing Shiodome in Tokyo (Tōkyō Shiodome testudō jōkisha tsūkō zu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7968922/image-paper-steam-personFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lady Kesa from kuchie (frontispiece) of a novel
Lady Kesa from kuchie (frontispiece) of a novel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086796/lady-kesa-from-kuchie-frontispiece-novelFree Image from public domain license
Japan exhibition poster template
Japan exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Illustrated book
Illustrated book
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7885113/illustrated-bookFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Illustrated book
Illustrated book
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7885207/illustrated-bookFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Illustrated book
Illustrated book
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7885097/illustrated-bookFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Illustrated book
Illustrated book
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7885072/illustrated-bookFree Image from public domain license