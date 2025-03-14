rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
William Beach, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartcigarettesbeachmanvintagepublic domain
World no tobacco day poster template
World no tobacco day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView license
Albert Hamm, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Albert Hamm, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938544/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
John Teemer, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
John Teemer, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938474/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills poster template
Smoking kills poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView license
E.A. Trickett, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
E.A. Trickett, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938580/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Do not smoke Instagram post template
Do not smoke Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641232/not-smoke-instagram-post-templateView license
John McKay, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
John McKay, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938534/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Fun recycling poster template, editable text and design
Fun recycling poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696738/fun-recycling-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
George Bubear, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
George Bubear, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938586/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Quit smoking poster template
Quit smoking poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView license
George H. Hosmer, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
George H. Hosmer, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938514/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Fun recycling blog banner template, editable text
Fun recycling blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696741/fun-recycling-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Wallace Ross, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Wallace Ross, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938513/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Fun recycling Facebook story template, editable design
Fun recycling Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696745/fun-recycling-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Edward "Ned" Hanlan, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Edward "Ned" Hanlan, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938612/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Surfing lessons Instagram post template, editable text & design
Surfing lessons Instagram post template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002232/surfing-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Jacob Gaudaur, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jacob Gaudaur, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938379/image-sunglasses-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Joe Acton, Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Joe Acton, Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938528/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Surfing lessons Instagram post template, editable text & design
Surfing lessons Instagram post template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643329/surfing-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ike Weir, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Ike Weir, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934189/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Travel journal Facebook post template
Travel journal Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986380/travel-journal-facebook-post-templateView license
Jack Dempsey, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jack Dempsey, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934191/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits Facebook post template
Vintage hits Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView license
Jack McAuliffe, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jack McAuliffe, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934193/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
William O'Connor, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
William O'Connor, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920176/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
John McMahon, Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
John McMahon, Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938475/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Hippie party Instagram post template, editable text
Hippie party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463878/hippie-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Charlie Mitchell, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Charlie Mitchell, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934160/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Beach party Instagram post template
Beach party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766727/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Matsuda Sorakichi, Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Matsuda Sorakichi, Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938618/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Stop smoking program Instagram post template
Stop smoking program Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641110/stop-smoking-program-instagram-post-templateView license
Joe Lannon, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Joe Lannon, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934203/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills blog banner template
Smoking kills blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570065/smoking-kills-blog-banner-templateView license
Jake Kilrain, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jake Kilrain, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938579/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
No tobacco day blog banner template
No tobacco day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569883/tobacco-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Young Bibby (George Mehling), Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Young Bibby (George Mehling), Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938563/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license