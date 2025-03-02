Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebaseballpersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawingCharles W. Bennett, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 683 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2183 x 3833 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCharles Comiskey, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938451/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRobert Lee "Bob" Caruthers, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938506/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893810/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTimothy Keefe, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938565/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893811/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJohn Clarkson, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938383/image-baseball-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687519/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseCaptain Jack Glasscock, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938515/image-baseball-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player background, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647522/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView licenseJohn M. Ward, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938508/image-baseball-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696492/editable-baseball-player-background-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseAdrian "Cap" Anson, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085402/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player background, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696408/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView licenseMike "King" Kelly, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938446/image-baseball-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697800/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseJoseph Mulvey, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938585/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball player clipart, editable Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672058/baseball-player-clipart-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseCharles H. Getzin, Pitcher, Detroit, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931606/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSports club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseE.A. Trickett, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938580/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697790/baseball-player-background-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseGeorge Bubear, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938586/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBe the captain Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622408/the-captain-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJohn McKay, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938534/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSport camp poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView licenseJohn Teemer, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938474/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseJoe Lannon, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934203/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696429/baseball-player-background-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseJem Smith, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938589/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696493/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseJack McAuliffe, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934193/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSports club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10625961/sports-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJoe Acton, Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938528/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseJimmy Carroll, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934185/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseJunior team poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428507/junior-team-poster-templateView licenseJack Dempsey, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934191/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license