Joe Acton, Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Joe Lannon, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Quit smoking poster template
Jack McAuliffe, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Do not smoke Instagram post template
Jack Dempsey, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
World no tobacco day poster template
Ike Weir, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
William Beach, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
John McKay, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Bubear, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Jem Smith, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Smoking kills poster template
E.A. Trickett, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
John McMahon, Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Stop smoking program Instagram post template
Jimmy Carroll, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wallace Ross, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Albert Hamm, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Quit smoking Instagram post template
Jake Kilrain, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
No tobacco day poster template
John Teemer, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Matsuda Sorakichi, Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Woman with dog vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Maurice Daly, Billiard Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Young Bibby (George Mehling), Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
George H. Hosmer, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Smoking kills blog banner template
William Muldoon, Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
