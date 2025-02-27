rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Jem Smith, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
personartcigarettesvintagepublic domainillustrationnew yorkpainting
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Jack McAuliffe, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jack McAuliffe, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934193/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Joe Lannon, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Joe Lannon, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934203/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Jack Dempsey, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jack Dempsey, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934191/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Ike Weir, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Ike Weir, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934189/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports poster template
Summer games sports poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView license
Jimmy Carroll, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jimmy Carroll, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934185/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Equal rights Instagram post template, editable text
Equal rights Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jake Kilrain, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jake Kilrain, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938579/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Swimming club poster template
Swimming club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView license
John L. Sullivan, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
John L. Sullivan, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611735/image-ginter-graphic-1887-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
Paris fashion week Instagram post template, editable text
Paris fashion week Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jack Havlin, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jack Havlin, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931494/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
George La Blanche, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
George La Blanche, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931506/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Patsey Duffy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Patsey Duffy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931567/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Classic collection Instagram post template, editable text
Classic collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894860/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Billy Edwards, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Billy Edwards, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931524/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Patsey Kerrigan, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Patsey Kerrigan, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931531/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art market poster template, editable text & design
Art market poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594131/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Charlie Mitchell, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Charlie Mitchell, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934160/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
NY party invitation card template, editable digital painting remix
NY party invitation card template, editable digital painting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809909/party-invitation-card-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView license
Jimmy Carney, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Jimmy Carney, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934197/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New York city poster template
New York city poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560812/new-york-city-poster-templateView license
Frank Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Frank Murphy, Pugilist, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931499/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
John McKay, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
John McKay, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938534/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
George Bubear, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
George Bubear, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938586/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Property's value Instagram post template, editable text
Property's value Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822419/propertys-value-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
E.A. Trickett, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
E.A. Trickett, Oarsman, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938580/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Business insurance Instagram post template, editable text
Business insurance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959190/business-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Joe Acton, Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Joe Acton, Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938528/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
John McMahon, Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
John McMahon, Wrestler, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938475/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license