Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingunited statesWilliam Fly, Lashing a Prisoner, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 682 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2895 x 1646 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTravel journal blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122115/travel-journal-blog-banner-templateView licenseMichael Le Basque, Each Man with a Prisoner, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940407/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122118/travel-journal-facebook-story-templateView licenseFrancis Spriggs, Prisoner Eating Candles, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940324/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican vote election, politics collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918863/american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView licenseJoseph Bradish, Depositing His Jewels, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940364/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122116/travel-journal-poster-templateView licenseLewis Scot, Capture of Campeche, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940408/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable triangle flag mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10859906/editable-triangle-flag-mockup-psdView licenseJack Avery, Capturing Ship of the Great Mogul, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940323/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican vote election, politics collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903409/american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView licenseJohn Davis, Stabbing the Sentry, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940321/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView licenseJohn Phillips, Chasing Deserters, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940398/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986380/travel-journal-facebook-post-templateView licenseEdward England, Marooned, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940236/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePNG element American vote election, politics collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902587/png-element-american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView licenseEdward Teach (Black Beard), Walking the Plank, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940082/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican recession, economy finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847772/american-recession-economy-finance-collage-editable-designView licensePortuguese Barthelemy, The Wreck, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940343/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUSA investment, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905303/usa-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView licenseSamuel Bellamy, Wreck of the Whydah, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940335/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSports fans community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMontbars, Fight with Spanish Men-of-War, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940169/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseBradley, The Taking of Castle Lawrence, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940217/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseSir Raveneau de Lussan, Bargaining with the Captain, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940412/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseUncle Sam collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258940/uncle-sam-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseCaptain Condent, Shooting the Indian, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940271/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848472/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseWalter Kennedy, Overboard He Goes, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940470/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePNG element USA investment, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896436/png-element-usa-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView licenseFrancis Lolonois, Death of Lolonois, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940426/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEconomic Recovery poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826796/economic-recovery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDe Graaf, Duel with Van Horn, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940120/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseUncle Sam collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258936/uncle-sam-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseSieur de Montauban, Explosion of Magazine, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940009/image-explosion-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licenseMoise Vauquelin, Vauquelin Slipping Away, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940495/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license