Bradley, The Taking of Castle Lawrence, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Vintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable design
Joseph Bradish, Depositing His Jewels, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Quit smoking poster template
Lewis Scot, Capture of Campeche, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Jack Avery, Capturing Ship of the Great Mogul, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter…
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
John Davis, Stabbing the Sentry, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Michael Le Basque, Each Man with a Prisoner, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Sea, sun, sand Instagram post template, editable text
John Phillips, Chasing Deserters, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edward England, Marooned, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Art week poster template, editable text and design
Edward Teach (Black Beard), Walking the Plank, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter…
Smoking woman character, urban street, editable design
Portuguese Barthelemy, The Wreck, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Vintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable design
Samuel Bellamy, Wreck of the Whydah, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Vintage education editable collage element set
Montbars, Fight with Spanish Men-of-War, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sir Raveneau de Lussan, Bargaining with the Captain, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter…
Grand wizard summoning fantasy remix, editable design
Captain Condent, Shooting the Indian, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Outdoor playtime Instagram post template, editable text
Walter Kennedy, Overboard He Goes, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Ominous smoke portal fantasy remix, editable design
Francis Lolonois, Death of Lolonois, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
De Graaf, Duel with Van Horn, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Vintage education editable collage element set
Sieur de Montauban, Explosion of Magazine, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Smoking woman character png element, urban street, editable design
Moise Vauquelin, Vauquelin Slipping Away, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Smoking woman character, urban street, editable design
John Gow, Execution of Gow, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Smoking lounge Instagram post template
Bartholomew Sharp, Firing La Serena, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
