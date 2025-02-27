Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagemoneypublic domainillustrationunited statesSamuel Bellamy, Wreck of the Whydah, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 673 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2874 x 1613 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarUSA investment, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905303/usa-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView licenseJoseph Bradish, Depositing His Jewels, from the Pirates of the Spanish Main series (N19) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940364/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican corporate, business line art collage, 