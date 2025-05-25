Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainclothingwomenpaintingsstudyPortiaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 810 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1307 x 1936 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Court of the Princesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028920/the-court-the-princessFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseFigure of a reclining womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7821118/figure-reclining-womanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Japanese Robe by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086207/the-japanese-robe-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFalling Leaves, Allegory of Autumnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7969160/falling-leaves-allegory-autumnFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Turkish Patrol by Alexandre-Gabriel Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611935/the-turkish-patrol-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy body image Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764747/healthy-body-image-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Peasant Girl Knitting by Jules Bretonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085373/peasant-girl-knitting-jules-bretonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseA Day in October, near Waxholm, Swedenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7968674/day-october-near-waxholm-swedenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFigure of a standing womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8375636/figure-standing-womanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCopy after Rubens's "Wolf and Fox Hunt"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086180/copy-after-rubenss-wolf-and-fox-huntFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLuciahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613480/luciaFree Image from public domain licenseLove your curves Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764750/love-your-curves-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGirls at a Windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613475/girls-windowFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohn David Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7970412/john-david-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830269/art-history-class-poster-templateView licenseFigure of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8370859/figure-womanFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJerusalem from the Mount of Oliveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086210/jerusalem-from-the-mount-olivesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBefore the Mirrorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086166/before-the-mirrorFree Image from public domain licenseCollege university education png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155305/college-university-education-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseCatharine Lorillard Wolfe (1828–1887)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611835/catharine-lorillard-wolfe-1828-1887Free Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigure of a standing womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8370919/figure-standing-womanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Rendezvous by Attilio Simonettihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084956/the-rendezvous-attilio-simonettiFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseThe Sack of Jerusalem by the Romans by François Joseph Heimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612683/the-sack-jerusalem-the-romans-franandccedilois-joseph-heimFree Image from public domain licenseYouth bible school Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459872/youth-bible-school-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Miniature by Attilio Simonettihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085050/the-miniature-attilio-simonettiFree Image from public domain license