Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpersoncrossartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkPresident Cleveland, District of Columbia, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 774 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1365 x 880 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licensePresident Cleveland, District of Columbia, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949131/image-paper-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseGovernor Hill, New York, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949108/image-person-cross-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseInstant film png mockup element, New York from the Shelton by Alfred Stieglitz transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189485/png-aesthetic-alfred-stieglitz-americaView licenseGovernor Jackson, Maryland, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949011/image-paper-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGovernor Stevenson, Idaho Territory, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948953/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGovernor Scales, North Carolina, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949080/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGovernor Stevenson, Nevada, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949099/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseCall center training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10186855/call-center-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGovernor Jackson, Maryland, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949043/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseGovernor Sawyer, New Hampshire, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949032/image-person-cross-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseIndian Chief, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949075/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGovernor Adams, Colorado, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949118/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseGovernor Richardson, South Carolina, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948954/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGovernor McEnery, Louisiana, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949015/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseGovernor Martin, Kansas, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949089/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseGovernor Semple, Washington Territory, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949126/image-paper-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940583/customer-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGovernor Rusk, Wisconsin, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949143/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207026/statue-liberty-png-sticker-open-envelope-collage-art-editable-designView licenseGovernor Perry, Florida, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949077/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseSplash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView licenseGovernor Marble, Maine, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949076/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGovernor Davis, Rhode Island, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948981/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908321/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGovernor Pennoyer, Oregon, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949034/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGovernor Biggs, Delaware, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949109/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license