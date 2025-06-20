rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Governor Oglesby, Illinois, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdpersoncrossartcigarettesvintagepublic domain
Editable cigarette and smoke design element set
Editable cigarette and smoke design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15502653/editable-cigarette-and-smoke-design-element-setView license
Governor Oglesby, Illinois, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Oglesby, Illinois, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949030/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948718/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Governor Lounsbury, Connecticut, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Lounsbury, Connecticut, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949087/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948734/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Governor Rusk, Wisconsin, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Rusk, Wisconsin, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949039/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948127/cancer-word-womens-health-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Governor Hughes, Arkansas, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Hughes, Arkansas, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948986/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948076/cancer-word-womens-health-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Governor Ormsbee, Vermont, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Ormsbee, Vermont, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949027/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948152/cancer-word-womens-health-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Governor Seay, Alabama, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Seay, Alabama, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948982/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947990/cancer-word-womens-health-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Governor Larrabee, Iowa, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Larrabee, Iowa, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949005/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948705/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Governor Luce, Michigan, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Luce, Michigan, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948938/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Governor Gordon, Georgia, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Gordon, Georgia, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949123/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948641/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
President Cleveland, District of Columbia, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
President Cleveland, District of Columbia, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949131/image-paper-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Refugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable design
Refugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944142/refugee-rights-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Governor Marble, Maine, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Marble, Maine, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949150/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940084/woman-word-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Governor Zulick, Arizona Territory, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Zulick, Arizona Territory, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949070/image-paper-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Asian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable design
Asian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948261/asian-voices-matter-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Governor Hill, New York, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Hill, New York, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949025/image-paper-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Refugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable design
Refugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944175/refugee-rights-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Governor Adams, Colorado, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Adams, Colorado, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949118/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940227/woman-word-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Governor Lowry, Mississippi, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Lowry, Mississippi, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7943325/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917344/woman-word-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Governor Church, Dakota Territory, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Church, Dakota Territory, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949124/image-person-cross-churchFree Image from public domain license
Asian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable design
Asian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948300/asian-voices-matter-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Governor Buckner, Kentucky, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Buckner, Kentucky, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949001/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Asian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable design
Asian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948352/asian-voices-matter-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Governor Biggs, Delaware, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Biggs, Delaware, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948958/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Refugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable design
Refugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944685/refugee-rights-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Governor Wilson, West Virginia, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Wilson, West Virginia, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948974/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Asian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable design
Asian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948365/asian-voices-matter-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Governor Pennoyer, Oregon, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Pennoyer, Oregon, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949034/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license