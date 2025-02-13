Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecowanimalpersoncrossartcigarettesvintagelogoGovernor Ross, Texas, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 766 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1377 x 879 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDairy farm logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11654693/dairy-farm-logo-template-editable-designView licenseGovernor Thayer, Nebraska, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7951172/image-horse-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseDairy farm logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11652675/dairy-farm-logo-template-editable-designView licenseGovernor Luce, Michigan, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949073/image-cow-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licensePasteurized milk label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517613/pasteurized-milk-label-template-editable-designView licenseGovernor Thayer, Nebraska, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7951135/image-horse-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWhole milk label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488806/whole-milk-label-template-editable-designView licenseGovernor Stevenson, Nevada, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949044/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage butcher shop logo template, editable business badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626792/vintage-butcher-shop-logo-template-editable-business-badgeView licenseGovernor Wilson, West Virginia, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948974/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeef jerky label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14555459/beef-jerky-label-template-editable-designView licenseGovernor Taylor, Tennessee, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949163/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseGovernor Hughes, Arkansas, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949013/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licensePresident Cleveland, District of Columbia, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949131/image-paper-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseBeef brisket label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14539145/beef-brisket-label-template-editable-designView licenseGovernor Buckner, Kentucky, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949001/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseGround beef label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14530252/ground-beef-label-template-editable-designView licenseGovernor Foraker, Ohio, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948992/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon on a horse background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795362/napoleon-horse-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGovernor Lowry, Mississippi, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7943325/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseReading png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707302/reading-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseGovernor Stevenson, Idaho Territory, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949062/image-person-cross-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseBurger restaurant vintage logo templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803888/burger-restaurant-vintage-logo-templateView licenseGovernor Ormsbee, Vermont, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949152/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseDonate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948718/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseGovernor Pennoyer, Oregon, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949155/image-person-cross-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseDonate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948734/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseGovernor Green, New Jersey, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949098/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseStudent png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707267/student-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseGovernor Taylor, Tennessee, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948955/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseCow reading png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707294/cow-reading-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseGovernor Gray, Indiana, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948937/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseGovernor Davis, Rhode Island, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949130/image-person-cross-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseDonate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948641/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseGovernor Ross, New Mexico Territory, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949012/image-paper-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cigarette and smoke design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15502653/editable-cigarette-and-smoke-design-element-setView licenseGovernor Marble, Maine, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949150/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license