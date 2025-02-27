rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Governor Wilson, West Virginia, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Save
Edit Image
personcrossnewspaperartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew york
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Governor Hill, New York, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Hill, New York, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949025/image-paper-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Governor Thayer, Nebraska, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Thayer, Nebraska, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7951172/image-horse-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Governor Ross, New Mexico Territory, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Ross, New Mexico Territory, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949012/image-paper-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Governor Marble, Maine, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Marble, Maine, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949150/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Equal rights Instagram post template, editable text
Equal rights Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Governor Stevenson, Idaho Territory, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Stevenson, Idaho Territory, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949062/image-person-cross-newspaperFree Image from public domain license
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Governor Ormsbee, Vermont, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Ormsbee, Vermont, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949152/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Governor Pennoyer, Oregon, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Pennoyer, Oregon, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949155/image-person-cross-newspaperFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports poster template
Summer games sports poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView license
Governor Green, New Jersey, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Green, New Jersey, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949098/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Governor Taylor, Tennessee, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Taylor, Tennessee, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948955/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
Governor Biggs, Delaware, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Biggs, Delaware, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948958/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Governor Lee, Virginia, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Lee, Virginia, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949139/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Swimming club poster template
Swimming club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView license
Governor Davis, Rhode Island, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Davis, Rhode Island, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949130/image-person-cross-newspaperFree Image from public domain license
Splash poster template
Splash poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView license
Governor Wilson, West Virginia, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Wilson, West Virginia, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948974/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Study abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable text
Study abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944584/study-abroad-counselling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Governor Taylor, Tennessee, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Taylor, Tennessee, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949163/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Governor Stevenson, Nevada, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Stevenson, Nevada, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949044/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Mask party Instagram story template
Mask party Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117920/mask-party-instagram-story-templateView license
Governor Hughes, Arkansas, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Hughes, Arkansas, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949013/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908321/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Governor Foraker, Ohio, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Foraker, Ohio, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948992/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Cleveland, District of Columbia, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
President Cleveland, District of Columbia, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-2), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949131/image-paper-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Fitness voucher template
Fitness voucher template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427693/fitness-voucher-templateView license
Governor Buckner, Kentucky, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Buckner, Kentucky, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949001/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Mask party blog banner template
Mask party blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117687/mask-party-blog-banner-templateView license
Governor Lowry, Mississippi, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
Governor Lowry, Mississippi, from "Governors, Arms, Etc." series (N133-1), issued by Duke Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7943325/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain license