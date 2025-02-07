Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpersonseaartwatercolourvintagepublic domainwomenTwo LadiesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1045 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1977 x 1722 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseInside the Barhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820452/inside-the-barFree Image from public domain licenseSummer photo contest Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092936/summer-photo-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseLot from Amerikavej in Copenhagen by Frits Thaulowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922770/lot-from-amerikavej-copenhagenFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStreet Scene, New York by Jules Pascinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266102/street-scene-new-york-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain licenseWoman with bird vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670459/woman-with-bird-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLemon (1876) by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784767/lemon-1876-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSouthern Figures and Goat by Jules Pascinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265689/southern-figures-and-goat-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain licenseSave water word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446767/save-water-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Bather by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182721/the-bather-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead of a Young Woman (c. 1880) by Paul Cézannehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048660/head-young-woman-c-1880-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseFinance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlower Garden and Bungalow, Bermuda by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084416/flower-garden-and-bungalow-bermuda-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseGreen planet editable word collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9431283/green-planet-editable-word-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAllegorical Female Figure (1880s) by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054492/allegorical-female-figure-1880s-john-fargeFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIn the Opera Box (No. 3) [recto] (1880) by Mary Cassatthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048668/the-opera-box-no-recto-1880-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain licenseSave the trees word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9442165/save-the-trees-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadame Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres, née Madeleine Chapellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8062212/madame-jean-auguste-dominique-ingres-nee-madeleine-chapelleFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9442712/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSchooner at Sunset (1880) watercolor by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499490/image-sunset-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseSave money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Young Woman Wearing a Cloak and Bonnethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8022191/portrait-young-woman-wearing-cloak-and-bonnetFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650292/vintage-collection-poster-template-editable-textView licenseStudy for "Army Boots" [verso] (1865) by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054004/study-for-army-boots-verso-1865-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding megaphone, editable social media vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365461/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseA Wall, Nassau by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084428/wall-nassau-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseScience education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView licenseEagle Head, Manchester, Massachusetts (High Tide) by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182769/image-art-vintage-beachFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNassau by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182784/nassau-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseInnovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead of a Woman (from McGuire Scrapbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8055574/head-woman-from-mcguire-scrapbookFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseYachting Girl (1880) by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784008/yachting-girl-1880-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseHormonal health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597828/hormonal-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNatural Bridge, Bermuda by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182723/natural-bridge-bermuda-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain license