rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The First Meeting of Washington and Lafayette—Philadelphia, August 3rd, 1777
Save
Edit Image
handpersonartvintagepublic domaincrowdhistoryvintage art
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
The Inauguration of Washington as First President of the United States, April 30th 1789 – At the Old City Hall, New York –…
The Inauguration of Washington as First President of the United States, April 30th 1789 – At the Old City Hall, New York –…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963680/image-hand-person-swordFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
Washington Taking Command of the American Army – At Cambridge, Massachusetts, July 3rd, 1775, publisher Currier & Ives
Washington Taking Command of the American Army – At Cambridge, Massachusetts, July 3rd, 1775, publisher Currier & Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185827/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Fashion history poster template, editable text and design
Fashion history poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526901/fashion-history-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Washington Crossing the Delaware – Evening Previous to the Battle of Trenton, December 5th, 1776
Washington Crossing the Delaware – Evening Previous to the Battle of Trenton, December 5th, 1776
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7996812/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Coaching – Four in Hand – A Swell Turn-out, publisher Currier & Ives
Coaching – Four in Hand – A Swell Turn-out, publisher Currier & Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183017/coaching-four-hand-swell-turn-outFree Image from public domain license
Women's history month blog banner template
Women's history month blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436872/womens-history-month-blog-banner-templateView license
"Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death!–Patrick Henry delivering his great speech on the Rights of the Colonies, before the…
"Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death!–Patrick Henry delivering his great speech on the Rights of the Colonies, before the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330094/image-art-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Black history month Instagram story template, editable design
Black history month Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218907/black-history-month-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
The Tocsin of Liberty–Rung by the State House Bell, (Independence Hall) Philadelphia, July 4th, 1776, "Proclaim liberty…
The Tocsin of Liberty–Rung by the State House Bell, (Independence Hall) Philadelphia, July 4th, 1776, "Proclaim liberty…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963696/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Fashion history blog banner template, editable text
Fashion history blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526903/fashion-history-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Rescue–Sergeants Newton and Jasper of Marion's Brigade, rescuing American prisoners from a British guard, who had…
The Rescue–Sergeants Newton and Jasper of Marion's Brigade, rescuing American prisoners from a British guard, who had…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963705/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Fashion history Instagram post template, editable text
Fashion history Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526899/fashion-history-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
My Little White Kitties – Into Mischief
My Little White Kitties – Into Mischief
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7996778/little-white-kitties-into-mischiefFree Image from public domain license
Fashion history Instagram post template, editable text
Fashion history Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970240/fashion-history-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Noah's Ark published and printed by Currier & Ives
Noah's Ark published and printed by Currier & Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084917/noahs-ark-published-and-printed-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages Instagram story template
Vacation packages Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770662/vacation-packages-instagram-story-templateView license
Pussy's Return published and printed by Currier & Ives
Pussy's Return published and printed by Currier & Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084913/pussys-return-published-and-printed-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages Instagram post template
Vacation packages Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770663/vacation-packages-instagram-post-templateView license
Nipped in the Ice
Nipped in the Ice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7982130/nipped-the-iceFree Image from public domain license
Black history month Facebook cover template, editable design
Black history month Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785529/black-history-month-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
A Home in the Wilderness, publisher Currier & Ives
A Home in the Wilderness, publisher Currier & Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241336/home-the-wildernessFree Image from public domain license
Black history month Instagram post template, editable design
Black history month Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642164/black-history-month-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Washington at Valley Forge–December 1777–8
Washington at Valley Forge–December 1777–8
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8027204/washington-valley-forge-december-1777-8Free Image from public domain license
Fashion boutique poster template, editable text and design
Fashion boutique poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526805/fashion-boutique-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Winter Morning
Winter Morning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086549/winter-morningFree Image from public domain license
Justice for women Instagram post template
Justice for women Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435658/justice-for-women-instagram-post-templateView license
The Great Mississippi Steamboat Race–From New Orleans to St. Louis, July 1870–Between the R.E. Lee, Captain John W. Cannon…
The Great Mississippi Steamboat Race–From New Orleans to St. Louis, July 1870–Between the R.E. Lee, Captain John W. Cannon…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7982182/image-background-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Fashion boutique Instagram post template, editable text
Fashion boutique Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560205/fashion-boutique-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Steamboats Passing at Midnight – On Long Island Sound
Steamboats Passing at Midnight – On Long Island Sound
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185752/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905066/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Terrific Combat Between the "Monitor" 2 Guns & "Merrimac" 11 Guns – In Hampton Roads March 9th, 1862 – In which the little…
Terrific Combat Between the "Monitor" 2 Guns & "Merrimac" 11 Guns – In Hampton Roads March 9th, 1862 – In which the little…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7988268/image-background-art-circleFree Image from public domain license
Fashion boutique Instagram post template, editable text
Fashion boutique Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526807/fashion-boutique-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Champions of the Mississippi – "A Race for the Buckhorns"
The Champions of the Mississippi – "A Race for the Buckhorns"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7984349/the-champions-the-mississippi-race-for-the-buckhornsFree Image from public domain license
Costume party Instagram post template, editable text
Costume party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11797639/costume-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Four-in-Hand"
"Four-in-Hand"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183814/four-in-handFree Image from public domain license
Creative thinking workshop poster template, editable text and design
Creative thinking workshop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589374/creative-thinking-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jolly Young Ducks published and printed by Currier & Ives
Jolly Young Ducks published and printed by Currier & Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086645/jolly-young-ducks-published-and-printed-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license