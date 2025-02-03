Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainnew yorkpaintingsunited statesoil paintingsSaturday AfternoonView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 720 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3827 x 2297 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarManhattan Bridge background, Van Gogh art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055846/manhattan-bridge-background-van-gogh-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRoman Campagna, Nov. 12, 1868 (verso, from sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7982089/roman-campagna-nov-12-1868-verso-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Van Gogh's art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055847/manhattan-bridge-van-goghs-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCloud Study (recto, from sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7976361/cloud-study-recto-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055849/manhattan-bridge-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLake Maggiore, May 11, 1869 (recto, from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7976401/lake-maggiore-may-11-1869-recto-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge background, Starry Night art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042206/manhattan-bridge-background-starry-night-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCharles Sumnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7965169/charles-sumnerFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Starry Night art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042207/manhattan-bridge-starry-night-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of Birch Trunks (Scribners')https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7976419/study-birch-trunks-scribnersFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseThe Camp Meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7967617/the-camp-meetingFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge desktop wallpaper, Starry Night. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042209/manhattan-bridge-desktop-wallpaper-starry-night-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDry Brookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926330/dry-brookFree Image from public domain licenseVictory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSketchbook of Italian Landscape Subjectshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7977338/sketchbook-italian-landscape-subjectsFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFor the Little One by William Merritt Chasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084517/for-the-little-one-william-merritt-chaseFree Image from public domain licenseAirport Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616871/airport-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSelf-portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8062922/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMrs. Samuel L. Waldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8054159/mrs-samuel-waldoFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDressing for the Carnival by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182792/dressing-for-the-carnival-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseCraft ideas poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723440/craft-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJoseph Sherburnehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8132383/joseph-sherburneFree Image from public domain licenseSecurity hotline Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEdward Coverlyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8073635/edward-coverlyFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMeditationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878295/meditationFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseThe Pioneerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7877184/the-pioneerFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMrs. Robert Watts (Matilda Ridley)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8073632/mrs-robert-watts-matilda-ridleyFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTaking on Wet Provisions (Schooner Marked Newport, K. W.) by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084444/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseSloop, Nassau by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182724/sloop-nassau-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721784/customer-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseFlower Garden and Bungalow, Bermuda by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084416/flower-garden-and-bungalow-bermuda-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain license