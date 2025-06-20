rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Lake George, 1872
Save
Edit Image
artvintagepublic domainlakepaintingunited statesoil paintingcanvas
Birthday party supplies blog banner template, editable text
Birthday party supplies blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730545/birthday-party-supplies-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Lake George, New York
Lake George, New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7968839/lake-george-new-yorkFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday blog banner template, editable text
Happy birthday blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730270/happy-birthday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Lake George, A Reminiscence
Lake George, A Reminiscence
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7968840/lake-george-reminiscenceFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Lake George, Free Study by John Frederick Kensett
Lake George, Free Study by John Frederick Kensett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084395/lake-george-free-study-john-frederick-kensettFree Image from public domain license
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Sea by John Frederick Kensett
The Sea by John Frederick Kensett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182730/the-seaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
A Foggy Sky
A Foggy Sky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7968854/foggy-skyFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Twilight in the Cedars at Darien, Connecticut
Twilight in the Cedars at Darien, Connecticut
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7968886/twilight-the-cedars-darien-connecticutFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Salt Meadow in October
Salt Meadow in October
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7968823/salt-meadow-octoberFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
October in the Marshes
October in the Marshes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7968845/october-the-marshesFree Image from public domain license
Flower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Flower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Eaton's Neck, Long Island
Eaton's Neck, Long Island
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820206/eatons-neck-long-islandFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study of Beeches
Study of Beeches
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7969062/study-beechesFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Gathering Storm on Long Island Sound
Gathering Storm on Long Island Sound
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7969359/gathering-storm-long-island-soundFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
The Old Pine, Darien, Connecticut
The Old Pine, Darien, Connecticut
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7968875/the-old-pine-darien-connecticutFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958675/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Twilight on the Sound, Darien, Connecticut
Twilight on the Sound, Darien, Connecticut
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7968860/twilight-the-sound-darien-connecticutFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944010/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Passing off of the Storm
Passing off of the Storm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7968866/passing-off-the-stormFree Image from public domain license
Flower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Flower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955324/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Sunset Sky
Sunset Sky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7968888/sunset-skyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Newport Rocks by John Frederick Kensett
Newport Rocks by John Frederick Kensett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182818/newport-rocksFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Sunset
Sunset
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7968879/sunsetFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Forest by Lake Bagsværd painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Forest by Lake Bagsværd painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822889/png-aged-art-artworkView license
Sunset on the Sea by John Frederick Kensett
Sunset on the Sea by John Frederick Kensett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084436/sunset-the-sea-john-frederick-kensettFree Image from public domain license
Flower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Flower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955344/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Summer Day on Conesus Lake
Summer Day on Conesus Lake
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7973322/summer-day-conesus-lakeFree Image from public domain license
Flower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Flower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925678/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Lake George
Lake George
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823111/lake-georgeFree Image from public domain license